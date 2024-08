THE GUINNESS WORLD Record for the most tin whistles played at the same time was smashed today in Co Wexford.

The record was broken at the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Wexford today where 2,516 musicians broke the record for most tin whistles played simultaneously.

We’re delighted to announce that we have officially broken the Guinness World Record for the largest group playing tin whistles over a continuous 5 minute period - with 2516 people playing!

What a day and what a celebration of Irish culture📷

Comhghairdeas le gach duine! pic.twitter.com/ZqWkwOpgMV — Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil (@fleadhcheoil) August 8, 2024

The record-breaking effort took place at Chadwicks Wexford Park GAA stadium, far surpassing the previous record of 1,015 players.

Musicians from across the world took part, including players from the USA, China, and Australia.

Viking, Brendan O'Gorman pictured at the Tin Whistle Guinness World Record attempt at Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024. Patrick Browne Patrick Browne

Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday, was flown in to officially adjudicate the World Record attempt.

Catherine Roche was the lead instructor for the ensemble and said she was “thrilled to have broken the previous record.

“It’s truly a testament to the power of music and community,” she added.

Roache said the team spent months teaching people, “from kids to people in their eighties, and the journey to today has been nothing short of inspiring”.

Eddie Taaffe, Chairperson of the Wexford Fleadh Cheoil Executive Committee, remarked that the World Record success is “a perfect embodiment of this year’s theme: ‘A Fleadh For All’”.

Craig Glenday, Editor in Chief of Guinness World Records with the new record at the Tin Whistle Guinness World Record at Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2024. Patrick Browne Patrick Browne

“We’ve brought people together from all corners of the globe and all walks of life to celebrate our rich cultural heritage and make a mark on history,” said Taffe.

The festival began on Sunday and will run until this coming Sunday, and it’s anticipated that up to half a million people will visit Wexford during the week of the Fleadh.