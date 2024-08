ONCE MORE, THAT venerable institution the Rose of Tralee has come and gone from our screens.

“A GAA raffle meets the X-Factor, meets a job interview” is how The Journal‘s Carl Kinsella described last year’s event. “A celebration of normal people doing their best.”

This year was no different.

The competition featured contestants from four continents, and was once again taken by a competitor from the diaspora: Keely O’Grady from New Zealand.

The audience was treated to every performance they could have guessed, and quite a few they couldn’t.

Rowing machines, crochet, and spoon-playing joined the traditional dancing, singing, and instrumental performances, all brought to us by hosts Daithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas.

However, words cannot do the night justice. So without further ado, here are some of The Journal‘s top pic(k)s from the night.

Winner winner, kiwi dinner

New Zealand Rose Kelly O'Grady celebrates her victory Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

This year’s winner, Keely O’Grady from Christchurch, New Zealand, dominated the stage with a more traditional act. An Irish dancer since the age of five, she has won the NZ National Championship six times, and was TIDA Scholarship Recipient at the Dublin World Irish Dancing Championships.

O'Grady on stage Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Spoons aren’t just for eating

A fun game with the Rose of Tralee each year is seeing if you can guess some of the quirkier exhibitions that might come up. Tipperary’s Rose provided just such an example.

Tara Brady with her instrument of choice. Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Ballina-born Tara Brady regaled the audience with a jig on the spoons, along an accompanying dance number.

Brady inspects her arsenal. Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Didn’t even break a sweat

Sport is a common factor among many of the Roses, and Leitrim’s Shauna Murtagh gave a perfect demonstration on stage.

Murtagh and Thomas, neck and neck. Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

The two-time national rowing champion with the University of Galway was joined on the rowing machine by presenter Kathryn Thomas, for a light and friendly contest.

A bond formed only in gladatorial combat. Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

‘Hooking’ in the crowd

The Rose of Tralee isn’t always about sweat and cutlery, sometimes it’s about arts and crafts.

Roscommon Rose Rachel Hastings demonstrated the creation of a crochet Roscommon flag. The ATU lecturer was joined in the endeavour by Ó Sé himself, who was finally put to doing some real work.

Hastings and Ó Sé creating art. Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Tea break

As in all things, a break with some tea is sometimes needed even at the elite level.

London Rose Glenna Mannion, originally from Tulsk, Co Roscommon, had Daithí join her for a break, a tea, and a little gossip.

Mannion and Ó Sé: who knows what secrets are passing between them? Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Escorting greatness

The Roses simply wouldn’t be complete without their escorts, and they were, all of them, lovely lads this year.

However, Dubliner Barry Lysaght was crowned by the Roses themselves as the loveliest lad of them all.

Escort of the year, Barry Lysaght. Doesn't he look lovely? Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD