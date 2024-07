IF YOU’RE JUST waking up, this is the first day in more than 14 years that the Conservatives haven’t been in power in the UK.

This is not a spoiler – the result was inevitable for weeks, if not months (years, even?), as the electorate’s desire for change coupled with the Tories’ messy internal battles made it clear that they would not survive for another term.

But while this was known, lots of things have happened overnight that had more shades of grey than perhaps were expected.



So here’s everything you need to know about the results of the most game-changing election in our nearest neighbour for a long time.

How exactly did everyone do?

Just after 5am, Labour officially reached the magic number of 326 seats, meaning that they had won a majority and therefore the election. Just moments before, Rishi Sunak had conceded, describing it as a “sobering verdict”.

“There is much to learn and reflect on and I take responsibility for the loss,” Sunak said. Without getting into specifics about timing, he said he would “now head down to London where I will say more about tonight’s vote before I leave the job of Prime Minister to which I have given my all.”

Labour’s victory has been comprehensive. The party more than doubled its number of MPs, got a majority very similar to the Tony Blair landslide in 1997, and took back the Red Wall of constituencies in the north of England that had swung to the Tories under Boris Johnson.

Keir Starmer after the result became clear

As of 7.30 this morning, Labour have 410 seats, an increase of 210 on the last election. Conservatives have 117 seats, a drop of 247 seats, while the Liberal Democrats have 70 seats (+62).

Here are the totals:

Labour 410 (+210)

(+210) Conservatives 117 (-247)

(-247) Liberal Democrats 70 (+62)

(+62) SNP 8 (-38)

(-38) Sinn Féin 7 (-)

(-) Ind 5 (+5)

(+5) Reform 4 (+4)

(+4) DUP 4 (-3)

(-3) Plaid Cymru 4 (+2)

(+2) Green Party 4 (+3)

(+3) SDLP 2 (-)

(-) Alliance 1 (-)

(-) UUP 1 (+1)

(+1) TUV 1 (+1)

The exit poll looks a little wobbly

The exit poll for UK general elections is a huge endeavour and one that is usually reliable: for the past five general elections, it’s been accurate to within a range of 1.5 and 7.5 seats.

This time around, it was more wobbly. Soon after the exit poll landed at 10pm last night, commentators began raising questions about it. The Reform figure (13 seats) seemed high, for example, while the Labour figure (410) seemed slightly low.

Just before 4am, the BBC changed its projections from the exit poll, increasing and decreasing the forecasts for each party. Two of the most dramatic changes were it suggested the Conservatives would actually win more than 150 seats, an increase of more than 20 seats on the exit poll projection, while Reform would win just four.

We won’t know until the full result comes out how accurate the exit poll was able to call it. But right now, with some broadcasters tweaking their projections based on the exit poll, and with some of the predictions clearly wrong, it looks like it may have creaked when faced with the unpredictable impact of the Reform vote.

Who will lead the Tories now?

Rishi Sunak is widely expected to resign as Prime Minister after the party lost over 200 seats.

Rishi Sunak speaking this morning

The jostling to replace him began even before polling day – perennial thorn in the side of the party Suella Braverman penned a piece in the Telegraph earlier this week saying that her party was going to lose the election and setting out her stall – yet again – for the leadership race.

The party is at an existential fork in the road: does it tack to the right and focus on populist issues? Or does it take more of a centre-right path, going back to basics and focusing on growth, business and values?

A lot is going to depend on who is left standing. Penny Mordaunt, widely seen as a frontrunner for leader among the more moderate wing of the party, lost her seat in one of the shock results of the night. Others are bruised by the party result but still standing: Kemi Badenoch and Braverman, both on the right of the party, kept their seats, while other leadership contenders, including James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat also retained their jobs.



Any leadership contender will need to rally support from the rump of MPs left, and decide on the best strategy for the future. The big question: how do they avoid getting squeezed by Labour in the centre and by Reform on the right?

The Tories lost some of their talismans

Liz Truss. Jacob Rees-Mogg. Grant Schapps. Penny Mordaunt. Johnny Mercer. Steve Baker. The Conservatives were always going to suffer some high-profile losses given their vote share going into the election, but the level of casualties will come as a body blow to the party.

There were also some lesser-loved but still high-profile casualties, including former Deputy Prime Minister Thérese Coffey; Gillian Keegan, the Education Minister who was caught on camera complaining how she had done a ‘fucking good job’ in the face of a scandal over crumbling concrete in schools; Jonathan Gullis; and owner of perhaps the most famous head of hair in the Commons, Michael Fabricant.

There was a dramatic result in Northern Ireland

The DUP’s Ian Paisley Jr lost his seat as MP for North Antrim in a shock result that means it is the first time since 1970 that a Paisley will not represent the constituency.

Paisley lost to the TUV’s Jim Allister, who set up the party in 2007 following his resignation from the DUP over the party’s decision to enter into government with Sinn Féin.

Ian Paisley Jr arriving at the count centre early this morning

You can read more about the results in Northern Ireland here.

Eighth time lucky for Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage has won a seat in Westminster for the first time, on his eighth time of trying. The Reform candidate was elected in Clacton-on-Sea, making him the fourth Reform candidate to get over the line.

Nigel Farage after winning this morning

Farage has made no secret of his intentions in the run-up to the election, saying he wants to engineer a “reverse takeover” of the Conservative Party.

He said he is not interested in being the leader of “this Conservative Party”, which he said is controlled by “social democrats”.

“You can speculate as to what will happen in three or four years’ time. All I will tell you is if Reform succeed in a way that I think they can, then a chunk of the Conservative Party will join us.”

There could be a conversation about proportional representation right now, but there probably won’t be

Reform were forecast to get 15% of the vote in the election. If the British system was proportional, this would have worked out at them getting around 100 seats. Instead, they’ve ended up with somewhere between four and ten.



The other parties may be happy with that result but understandably, Reform are not. Nigel Farage had pre-emptively called for a change in the voting system, calling it ”absolutely bankrupt” and criticising how it penalises smaller parties.

Britain’s first-past-the-post system has its strengths – it’s easily understood by voters and it leads to strong governments, often with one party. But it also means parties do not always get fair representation, as has happened to Reform this time around.

Labour has absolutely no incentive to change the system that just saw them win a massive landslide. But Farage has a point: is first-past-the-post fit for purpose when it’s more than just a two-party system?

Ed Davey’s bonkers campaign seems to have worked

Compared with the technocratic campaigns of Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak, Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey seemed to be taking part in a completely different election.

He surfed. He tried zumba dancing. He bungee jumped from a crane, shouting at people to vote Lib Dems as he did. If there was anything he could do to get in front of a camera, he did it.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

It seems to have paid off: the Liberal Democrats went into the campaign with 11 MPs and will come out with more than 50. There was substance behind Davey’s stunts – the party was fighting a ground war in the constituencies it had chosen to run in, aggressively targeting vulnerable Tory seats and making use of tactical voting. It worked: the party more than quadrupled its number of MPs.

With reporting by Jane Matthews and Diarmuid Pepper