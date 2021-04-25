Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- Over one million first doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland so far.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that there are considerations to reopen non-essential retail and some personal services when restrictions are eased in May.
- A 22-year-old student who fell down a blowhole in West Cork has been named locally as Conor King.
- Wildfires in Killarney National Park and on the Mourne Mountains have come under control this afternoon.
- India will likely be added to Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine list within the coming days according to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.
- An independent reviewer says she was treated disrespectfully by the Department of Children when investigating illegal adoptions.
- 600 sale of sex convictions are set to be expunged as part of a government initiative to respond to the needs of sex trafficking victims.
- Two men died in separate motorcycle accidents in Cavan and Galway yesterday.
International
#INDIA Burial grounds and crematoria in India are being overwhelmed by the surging Covid-19, with continued oxygen shortages leading to patients dying as they wait to see doctors.
#AID The US and European countries have pledged to provide aid to India, with ventilators and oxygen set to be sent.
#FIRE A fire at a Baghdad Covid hospital has left 82 people dead, with 110 people injured. The explosion was reportedly caused by a “fault in the storage of oxygen cylinders.”
Parting shot
The Oscars are kicking off just a few hours from now! There are plenty of big-name stars and directors up for awards, including an Irish entry in Wolfwalkers from Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon.
We asked readers earlier this morning whether or not they were interested in staying up for the Oscars, and the overwhelming majority of responders had no interest whatsoever.
7,039 people said that they had no interest, while 1,958 people said they’d catch the highlights. Only 214 people who responded will be staying up to 1am to watch the 93rd Academy Awards live.
