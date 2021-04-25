#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Sunday 25 April 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 25 Apr 2021, 7:56 PM
1 hour ago 2,863 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5420000

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

MERRION SQUARE IN THE SUN 2P8A2845 People enjoying the fine weather in Merrion Square Park yesterday afternoon Source: RollingNews

International

featureimage Funeral pyres in Covid-struck India Source: PA

#INDIA Burial grounds and crematoria in India are being overwhelmed by the surging Covid-19, with continued oxygen shortages leading to patients dying as they wait to see doctors.

#AID The US and European countries have pledged to provide aid to India, with ventilators and oxygen set to be sent.

#FIRE A fire at a Baghdad Covid hospital has left 82 people dead, with 110 people injured. The explosion was reportedly caused by a “fault in the storage of oxygen cylinders.”

Parting shot

The Oscars are kicking off just a few hours from now! There are plenty of big-name stars and directors up for awards, including an Irish entry in Wolfwalkers from Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon.

We asked readers earlier this morning whether or not they were interested in staying up for the Oscars, and the overwhelming majority of responders had no interest whatsoever.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Oscars_interest Source: The Journal

7,039 people said that they had no interest, while 1,958 people said they’d catch the highlights. Only 214 people who responded will be staying up to 1am to watch the 93rd Academy Awards live.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie