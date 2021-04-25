Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

People enjoying the fine weather in Merrion Square Park yesterday afternoon Source: RollingNews

International

Funeral pyres in Covid-struck India Source: PA

#INDIA Burial grounds and crematoria in India are being overwhelmed by the surging Covid-19, with continued oxygen shortages leading to patients dying as they wait to see doctors.

#AID The US and European countries have pledged to provide aid to India, with ventilators and oxygen set to be sent.

#FIRE A fire at a Baghdad Covid hospital has left 82 people dead, with 110 people injured. The explosion was reportedly caused by a “fault in the storage of oxygen cylinders.”

Parting shot

The Oscars are kicking off just a few hours from now! There are plenty of big-name stars and directors up for awards, including an Irish entry in Wolfwalkers from Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon.

We asked readers earlier this morning whether or not they were interested in staying up for the Oscars, and the overwhelming majority of responders had no interest whatsoever.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: The Journal

7,039 people said that they had no interest, while 1,958 people said they’d catch the highlights. Only 214 people who responded will be staying up to 1am to watch the 93rd Academy Awards live.