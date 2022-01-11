Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- The Government is set to consider scrapping PCR tests for people who test positive on an antigen test when the Cabinet meets tomorrow.
- Health officials confirmed an additional 19,290 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
- Testing company Randox has said that it takes complaints seriously and that most people receive results on time, after some customers reported missing flights due to delayed results.
- CMO Dr Tony Holohan said that up to 500,000 people in Ireland, or 10% of the population, may have had Covid-19 last week.
- A bid by Lisa Smith to have terror-related charges against her dropped will be heard by the Special Criminal Court next week.
- The Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Action has been urged to recommend the approval of Ireland’s first carbon budgets.
- The Púca statue that was planned to be erected in Ennistymon will not be built, after Clare County Council decided to pull back on the project.
- A total of 59 food-safety enforcement orders were taken against restaurants and takeaways in 2021, after a sharp decline was seen in 2020.
- A second-level students union has said that a traditional Leaving Cert cannot go ahead in 2022, as the debate remains ongoing on the exams.
- A derogation on HGV driving and resting time has been brought in due to a shortage of drivers and concern over supply chains.
International
#SASSOLI Tributes have been paid to the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, after he passed away in hospital early this morning. The 65-year-old Italian had been seriously ill in hospital for over two weeks, and he died due to a dysfunction of his immune system.
#SWASTIKA The Catholic Church in Rome has condemned an “offensive and unacceptable” funeral procession outside a church, which saw a coffin draped in a Nazi flag and mourners gave the fascist salute.
#SOUTH AFRICA A man who is accused of setting the South African parliament on fire has faced a new charge of terrorism. Zandile Mafe, 49, appeared in a courtroom in Cape Town for a bail hearing when the charge was added.
Parting Shot
Novak Djokovic made headlines in recent days over his entry into Australia to play in the Australian Open.
While his visa was cancelled by the Australian authorities, the world number one managed to have the decision overturned in the courts earlier this week in a shock decision.
While Djokovic has said that he remains determined to play in the Open, the threat of being deported remains as the Australian immigration minister is said to be considering cancelling his visa.
With this in mind, we asked you whether or not you thought Djokovic should be allowed to play in the Australian Open in our poll this morning, and this is how you responded.
