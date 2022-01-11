Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

A sunset in Pheonix Park this evening Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

International

David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, participates in an electoral initiative in Montepulciano. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#SASSOLI Tributes have been paid to the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, after he passed away in hospital early this morning. The 65-year-old Italian had been seriously ill in hospital for over two weeks, and he died due to a dysfunction of his immune system.

#SWASTIKA The Catholic Church in Rome has condemned an “offensive and unacceptable” funeral procession outside a church, which saw a coffin draped in a Nazi flag and mourners gave the fascist salute.

#SOUTH AFRICA A man who is accused of setting the South African parliament on fire has faced a new charge of terrorism. Zandile Mafe, 49, appeared in a courtroom in Cape Town for a bail hearing when the charge was added.

Parting Shot

Novak Djokovic made headlines in recent days over his entry into Australia to play in the Australian Open.

While his visa was cancelled by the Australian authorities, the world number one managed to have the decision overturned in the courts earlier this week in a shock decision.

While Djokovic has said that he remains determined to play in the Open, the threat of being deported remains as the Australian immigration minister is said to be considering cancelling his visa.

With this in mind, we asked you whether or not you thought Djokovic should be allowed to play in the Australian Open in our poll this morning, and this is how you responded.

