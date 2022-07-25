Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 25 July 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 25 Jul 2022, 9:29 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

bertie-ahern-northern-ireland-peace-process-troubles-conflict Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and First Minister David Trimble Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

INTERNATIONAL

a-gazprom-drilling-rig-in-yamal-at-the-yamburg-gas-field-tjumen-region-russia-2006-03-22 A Gazprom drilling rig in Russia Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#GAS CUT Russian gas giant Gazprom has said it is cutting daily deliveries via the Nord Stream pipeline to 33 million cubic metres a day – about 20 percent of the pipeline’s capacity – from Wednesday.

#DEFAMATION Jury selection began today in a trial that will determine for the first time how much Infowars host Alex Jones must pay parents for falsely telling his audience that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.

#MONKEY ATTACKS Local authorities in Japan’s Yamaguchi city said today that they are turning to tranquiliser guns to confront marauding monkeys that have injured 42 people in recent weeks.

#VANCOUVER SHOOTING Multiple people have been shot near Vancouver and a suspect has been taken into custody, Canadian police said today, amid reports the assailant deliberately targeted homeless people.

PARTING SHOT

With Neighbours set to end after 37 years on our screens early next month, we asked our readers this morning whether or not they would be tuning in.

The majority of poll respondents will be keeping clear of the set top box on 3 August, with 56% of people saying that they would not watch the finale.

25% of respondents said that they would, while 18.1% said they didn’t care.

Neighbours_poll

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

