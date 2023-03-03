Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 3 March 2023 Dublin: 4°C
# The Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
204
0
11 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

unnamed (6) RollingNews.ie Climate protesters marching in Dublin today RollingNews.ie

  • Eamon Ryan and Michael O’Leary argued over the airwaves about what to do about drones disrupting Dublin Airport.
  • Patients who were evacuated from Wexford General Hospital following Wednesday’s fire are beginning to be returned back to the hospital.
  • Micheál Martin said his party’s Junior Minister Niall Collins does not need to further clarify aspects of planning forms submitted to build a home in 2001.
  • A working group was set up and allocated €20 million to intensify efforts to find accommodation for refugees arriving in Ireland.
  •  New figures from the CSO showed Ireland’s domestic economy entered a technical recession at the end of last year.
  • A takeaway driver who claimed that “shooting people was part of his job” was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a teenage customer on his own doorstep. 
  • The Finance Minister called on energy companies to reduce customer bills as wholesale prices fall after months of high bills.
  • A reality TV personality was jailed for 21 months for sharing a private video of him and his ex-girlfriend during sexual intercourse on his OnlyFans website. 
  • Workers at a Co Monaghan hotel have voted to refer all their outstanding issues with their employer to the Workplace Relations Commission.

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage Efrem Lukatsky / AP Ukrainian servicemen Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP

#ALEX MURDAUGH A judge sentenced the South Carolina lawyer to life without parole after he was convicted of murdering his wife and son

#UKRAINE Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed that the group had “practically encircled” Bakhmut, an industrial city in eastern Ukraine that has seen the fiercest fighting of Moscow’s invasion. 

#JOE BIDEN A skin lesion removed from US President Joe Biden’s chest last month was a common form of skin cancer, according to his doctor.

#TOBLERONE The well-known image of a Swiss mountain on Toblerone packaging will no longer appear on the chocolate bars as some of its production leaves Switzerland.

PARTING SHOT

Let’s finish with some good news. The Today FM DJ Declan Pierce has revealed he suffered a brain haemorrhage in recent weeks, but that he is making a “full recovery” in hospital. 

Pierce, who hosts Block Rocking’ Beats on Today FM on Friday and Saturday evenings, posted on social media that he left Beaumont Hospital on Tuesday after eight days following a brain haemorrhage. 

“I’m making an incredible full recovery. I’m blessed beyond words,” he said. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     