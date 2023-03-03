Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

Climate protesters marching in Dublin today

Ukrainian servicemen

#ALEX MURDAUGH A judge sentenced the South Carolina lawyer to life without parole after he was convicted of murdering his wife and son.

#UKRAINE Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed that the group had “practically encircled” Bakhmut, an industrial city in eastern Ukraine that has seen the fiercest fighting of Moscow’s invasion.

#JOE BIDEN A skin lesion removed from US President Joe Biden’s chest last month was a common form of skin cancer, according to his doctor.

#TOBLERONE The well-known image of a Swiss mountain on Toblerone packaging will no longer appear on the chocolate bars as some of its production leaves Switzerland.

Let’s finish with some good news. The Today FM DJ Declan Pierce has revealed he suffered a brain haemorrhage in recent weeks, but that he is making a “full recovery” in hospital.

Pierce, who hosts Block Rocking’ Beats on Today FM on Friday and Saturday evenings, posted on social media that he left Beaumont Hospital on Tuesday after eight days following a brain haemorrhage.

“I’m making an incredible full recovery. I’m blessed beyond words,” he said.