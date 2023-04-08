Advertisement

# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday
Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Easter Saturday swim 002 Leah Farrell Swimmers brave the cold waters at the Forty Foot this morning Leah Farrell

International

former-leader-of-the-scottish-national-party-snp-nicola-sturgeon-speaking-to-the-media-outside-her-home-in-uddingston-glasgow-after-her-husband-former-chief-executive-of-the-snp-peter-murrell-wa Alamy Stock Photo Sturgeon asked journalists to “respect” her neighbours’ privacy amid the “disruption and inconvenience” since her husband's arrest on Wednesday. Alamy Stock Photo

#SNP PROBE Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to “fully co-operate” with police after the arrest of her husband, the SNP’s former chief executive, during an investigation into party finances.

#BERLUSCONI A doctor has said former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is responding well to treatment in an intensive care unit at a Milan hospital, according to reports.

#COVID-19 Chinese health officials have defended their search for the source of the Covid-19 virus and criticised the World Health Organisation (WHO) after its leader said Beijing should have shared genetic information earlier.

#TAIWAN China today launched military drills around Taiwan today, in what it called a “stern warning” to the self-ruled island’s government following a meeting between its president and the US House speaker.

Parting Shot

This evening, Ireland are facing off against the USA in a friendly match with Vera Pauw’s side heading into the match unbeaten in nine games.

You can keep an eye on all the action this evening on our The42‘s liveblog.

Comments closed due to a linked court article.

