Saturday 8 April 2023 Dublin: 8°C
Alamy Stock Photo File photo.
# Athboy
Woman (20s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Co Meath
The crash occurred at around 1.20am this morning.
7.0k
0
1 hour ago

A WOMAN IN her 20s has died after a single-vehicle crash in Co Meath.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 1.20am this morning on the N51 in Rathmore, Athboy, County Meath.

The woman, who was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road remains closed this morning and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N51 in the Rathmore area between 1am and 1:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
