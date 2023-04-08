PSNI charge 26-year-old man with murder of Geila Ibram in Limerick

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have charged a man with the murder of a woman in Limerick on Tuesday.

The woman has been formally identified as 26-year-old Geila Ibram from Romania.

Her body was discovered inside an apartment block on Dock Road, just off O’Curry Street, at around 1.30pm on Tuesday.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch, who are assisting An Garda Síochána with their investigation, said the man, 26, has been charged with murder contrary to common law and Section One of the Criminal Jurisdiction Act 1975.

Advertisement

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Ms Ibram was formally identified by her family at the morgue in University Hospital Limerick on Friday.

Gardaí said they have now completed technical examinations at two separate scenes and are continuing to liaise with their colleagues in the PSNI.

They are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.