Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 12 July 2023 Dublin: 17°C
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
191
0
11 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

RTE STAFF PROTEST 8260 Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Members of RTÉ staff protesting at lunch hour today about their pay and conditions in light of the recent controversy regarding Ryan Tubridy's contract. Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

president-joe-biden-meets-with-ukraines-president-volodymyr-zelenskyy-on-the-sidelines-of-the-nato-summit-in-vilnius-lithuania-wednesday-july-12-2023-ap-photosusan-walsh Alamy Stock Photo President Joe Biden meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Alamy Stock Photo

#BBC SCANDAL The wife of newsreader Huw Edwards has named him as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images, in a statement issued on his behalf.

#BACK TO NATURE The European Parliament has voted in favour of the Nature Restoration Law after months of discord among MEPs.

#NATO Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden’s Nato membership bid would not be ratified by Turkey’s parliament before October.

#PROSTHETICS A man who lost his left arm in a work accident is now able to control each finger of his bionic hand with his mind

PARTING SHOT

Succession has topped the list of Emmy Awards shortlists for the second year in a row, with the hit HBO series about a dysfunctional American media dynasty garnering 27 nominations across a range of categories. 

Among the most sought-after awards is the Best Actor prize, which will be contested by three Succession cast members – Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong. Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv, is nominated in the Best Actress category. 

The final season depicting the Machiavellian misdeeds of the Roy family is not the only HBO offering to receive a large number of nominations. The Last of Us (24) and The White Lotus (23) also picked up their fair share of nods. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags