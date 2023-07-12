Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Members of RTÉ staff protesting at lunch hour today about their pay and conditions in light of the recent controversy regarding Ryan Tubridy's contract. Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo President Joe Biden meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Alamy Stock Photo

#BBC SCANDAL The wife of newsreader Huw Edwards has named him as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images, in a statement issued on his behalf.

#BACK TO NATURE The European Parliament has voted in favour of the Nature Restoration Law after months of discord among MEPs.

#NATO Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden’s Nato membership bid would not be ratified by Turkey’s parliament before October.

#PROSTHETICS A man who lost his left arm in a work accident is now able to control each finger of his bionic hand with his mind

PARTING SHOT

Succession has topped the list of Emmy Awards shortlists for the second year in a row, with the hit HBO series about a dysfunctional American media dynasty garnering 27 nominations across a range of categories.

Among the most sought-after awards is the Best Actor prize, which will be contested by three Succession cast members – Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong. Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv, is nominated in the Best Actress category.

The final season depicting the Machiavellian misdeeds of the Roy family is not the only HBO offering to receive a large number of nominations. The Last of Us (24) and The White Lotus (23) also picked up their fair share of nods.