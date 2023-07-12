Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 12 July 2023 Dublin: 20°C
Sam Boal Pictured the Interior of the new Children's Hospital at the end of last year.
# Children's Hospital delay
BAM rejects allegations of under-performance on Children's Hospital construction
BAM said that changes to the design of the hospital have delayed it in giving a new completion date.
2.6k
12
35 minutes ago

THE CONTRACTOR FOR the New Children’s Hospital has categorically rejected “any allegations of under-performance and under-resourcing” on the project, after the hospital’s board called its progress “unacceptable” today. 

BAM building claimed that it is the hospital board that are responsible for the overall delivery of the hospital, and that the “persistent change to the hospital’s design” has complicated the job of giving a new completion date. 

The company further said that any suggestion that it is “slowing down delivery of the hospital” is untrue, after David Gunning, the Chief Officer of the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board (NPHDB) clearly stated before the Oireachtas Health Committee that he believed this was the case. 

Gunning also said that BAM “is not providing sufficient resources to deliver the hospital”, and did not submit progress reports for four months of this year. 

The health committee heard that just 27 of the planned 3,000 rooms in the hospital have been completed, and that they all have snags which need to be fixed. 

The board further stated that they cannot give the public a fixed date for the hospital to be completed, as they are waiting for BAM to submit a plan, which has to be deemed as compliant before it is released. 

BAM has rejected many of the claims made by the board, and insisted that its staff are working “tirelessly” to drive the build phase of the project to “more than 85% completion”. 

The company claimed that the “additional work” generated by revisions of the hospital’s design is not reflected in the board’s claim that BAM has only completed 67% of its planned activity in the last year.  

“As noted by the Board, we have offered up more than 600 rooms for design team inspection and this number is increasing by the week. This is in line with the number indicated in the most recent programme progress update,” the company stated. 

BAM said that it has been in continuous communication with the board, and will keep it “fully appraised” of any future challenges that arise in the build. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
12
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     