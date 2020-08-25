Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Clean up and repairs are taking place on New Street in Bantry, Co Cork today after flooding last night caused by Storm Francis.

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan speaking to RTÉ's Tony Connelly. Source: Screengrab/RTÉ

A further 92 cases and no deaths of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland today.

have been confirmed in Ireland today. EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has delivered a report to the commission’s president in the wake of the golf dinner controversy.

has delivered a report to the commission’s president in the wake of the golf dinner controversy. Hogan has said he does not accept HSE advice that someone restricting their movements after arriving in Ireland from a non-Green List area must continue to quarantine even if they received a negative Covid-19 test.

even if they received a negative Covid-19 test. The Department of Health was evacuated after a suspicious package was discovered at its premises on Baggot Street.

was discovered at its premises on Baggot Street. Five cancer patients in Craigavon Area Hospital in Armagh have tested positive for Covid-19.

have tested positive for Covid-19. Details of the controversial National Broadcast Plan have been published in a heavily redacted form.

form. Gardái are investigating an “alleged racially-motivated incident” at NUI Galway after a video surfaced of a man verbally abusing a woman on the campus.

after a video surfaced of a man verbally abusing a woman on the campus. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has told farmers that a new Agriculture Minister will be appointed next week following Dara Calleary’s resignation.

will be appointed next week following Dara Calleary’s resignation. Inland Fisheries Island has said the re-appearance of the invasive fish species Chub presents a “real and pending concern” to the Shannon’s biodiversity.

of the invasive fish species Chub presents a “real and pending concern” to the Shannon’s biodiversity. A garda investigation has been launched after a vehicle drove through a level crossing barrier in Co Roscommon, causing delays to rail services.

WORLD

Police and protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Source: PA Images

#ELECTIONS: Republicans opened the party’s convention last night with a push to re-elect Donald Trump

#WISCONSIN: Protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police continued in Kenosha, Wisconsin for a second night

#SCHOOLS: South Korea has ordered schools and kindergartens in Seoul to move online after an increase in Covid-19 clusters.

#INDIA: Rescue teams are searching for survivors after a five-storey apartment building collapsed in Mahad in western India.

#HEARING Victims and families impacted by a mass shooting in two New Zealand mosques last year have given impact statements during a four-day sentencing hearing for the mass murderer.

PARTING SHOT

Citizens Information is trending on Twitter in Ireland after it released a statement shortly following comments from EU Commissioner Phil Hogan this evening.

Hogan said that he was not required to “self-isolate or quarantine” after returning to Ireland because he tested negative for Covid-19 after a hospital appointment, and that he was following information on the Citizens Information website, which he said was funded by the HSE.

In response to recent press coverage of content on our website, https://t.co/TQ5VFNcGE1, please see our statement: https://t.co/Ehw2nNEX7r — citizensinfo (@citizensinfo) August 25, 2020 Source: citizensinfo /Twitter

Citizens Information responded: “We are not funded by the HSE. We are funded by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.”