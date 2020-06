LAST NIGHT’S QUIZ looked at a song about different world events.

Tonight’s is a quiz on world events.

We’ll all likely never forget 2020 being the year that Covid-19 hit Ireland, but how well do you remember when some of the other significant events over the past few decades happened?

Let’s take a look…

What year was Nelson Mandela released from Victor Vester prison? Graeme Williams/PA Images 1988 1989

1990 1991 What year was the Good Friday Agreement signed? PA Images 1997 1998

1999 2000 What year was President John F Kennedy assassinated? Cecil Stoughton/PA Images 1960 1963

1965 1967 When did Neil Armstrong become the first man to walk on the moon? Bianca De Marchi/PA Images 1965 1967

1968 1969 When did the first Apple iPhone go on sale? MCT/PA Images 2004 2005

2007 2009 Manchester United completed a famous treble of victories in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in what year? Phil Noble/PA Images 1995 1999

2001 2004 When were the first Live Aid concerts held? PA Images 1985 1986

1987 1988 Margaret Thatcher stepped down as UK Prime Minister in what year? PA Images 1988 1989

1990 1991 What year was champion racehorse Shergar kidnapped? PA Images 1978 1981

1983 1985 What year did the UK vote to leave the EU? Wiktor Dabkowski/PA Images 2014 2015

2016 2017 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Full marks. Well done! Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic A decent job altogether Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaaaad Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtely awful A shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share