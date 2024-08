YESTERDAY WOULD HAVE marked the 75th birthday of Thin Lizzy frontman, Phil Lynott.

The rock legend left a lasting legacy on the Irish music scene, with the band gaining international stardom with hits such as The Boys Are Back In Town and their cover of Whiskey in the Jar.

Some Dublin venues are holding special events this week to mark the late singer’s birthday, with The Bloody Stream in Howth hosting a “day of music, craic and festivities to celebrate Phil’s life”.

With 12 studio albums to choose from, we want to know what your favourite Thin Lizzy song is (and if it’s not listed, let us know in the comments).

So today we’re asking: What is your favourite Thin Lizzy song?