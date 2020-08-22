Event Guide: From boxing to Beethoven - here are 5 online and real world events to keep you busy this weekend

AFTER MONTHS OF online-only events, organisers are slowly starting to return to physical spaces to host events in Dublin and around the country.

However, following the announcement of new guidelines for indoor and outdoor events on Tuesday, many events that were planned have now been cancelled or scaled back.

Online events are still widely available, and offer a way to have some fun from the safety of home – especially for those in Offaly and Laois who are still being asked to restrict their movements until Sunday, and in Kildare, where restrictions are in place for two more weeks.

Here’s a look at what’s happening over the next few days.

BASK IN BEETHOVEN

Source: Clandeboye Festival

For a peaceful evening of music, tune in to the online Clandeboye Festival for a night of Beethoven from the comfort of your couch.

In Saturday night’s concert, Camerata Ireland, an all-Ireland chamber orchestra, will play Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E Flat Major.

The annual Clandeboye Festival ordinarily takes place each year at the Clandeboye Estate in Bangor, Co Down.

Tickets for Saturday night’s concert are £10 or €12.

REMATCH OF THE YEAR

If Beethoven isn’t your scene, a match billed as the biggest rematch in the history of women’s boxing might be more up your street.

Katie Taylor will face Delfine Persoon in a rematch after a close contest at Madison Square Garden in New York last year.

Taylor v Persoon is the second fight of five airing from Essex at 7pm on Saturday and can be watched on Sky Sports Box Office.

Taylor said that she is “looking forward to producing a career-best performance”.

VIRTUAL HILLWALK

Source: Limerick County Council

If you’re dying to step into nature, but the weather has other ideas, take a look at this Limerick-based project as part of National Heritage Week.

The Knockfierna Heritage Society has put together a virtual tour of Knockfierna in County Limerick, a hillside spot about 15km south of Adare.

Historian Pat O’Donovan guides viewers around the area and shares its rich folklore and history.

The virtual tour can be watched here.

DRIVE-IN FILMS

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: Retro Drive-in Movies

If you’re wary about a trip to the cinema, drive-in films are running in Leopardstown and Slane this weekend to let you catch a flick from within the bubble of your car.

The Greatest Showman, Bohemian Rhapsody and Trolls World Tour are playing in Slane Castle on Saturday.

At Leopardstown Racecourse, you can catch Paw Patrol, Notting Hill, or Jaws on Saturday, and Sonic the Hedgehog, The Greatest Showman, or Knives on Sunday.

Tickets are €30.90 for a five-seater car, or €32.90 for a seven-seater.

ONLINE PAINTING

Source: Paintclub

If you’re feeling creative, Paintclub Live has moved its guided painting sessions online to Facebook, where you can join a live painting tutorial.

The theme for Sunday night’s event is Hot Chocolate. An artist will lead the session live from Paintclub’s studio, and participants will be able to follow along and ask questions.

The tutorial lasts for two hours, and a recording will be available to participants for seven days after the event.

Tickets for Sunday afternoon are €10, and more details can be found here.