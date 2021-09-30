Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema.

The Many Saints of Newark

It’s the Sopranos film we didn’t expect. David Chase returns to the family’s story, bringing us to Anthony Soprano’s teenage years.

The Father of the Cyborgs

This Irish documentary is a really fascinating watch. It’s about Irish neuroscientist Dr Phil Kennedy and his experiments with helping people communicate using only their brain. Check out our interview with the film’s director here.

RottenTomatoes: 100%

IMDB: no rating yet

The Guilty

This Netflix film is a remake of a thrilling Danish movie, and it does a pretty good job of keeping things intact – but with a Hollywood twist. Jake Gyllenhaal plays a troubled employee answering emergency calls who gets a phone call from a kidnapped woman. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by Nic Pizzolatto (True Detective).

Which one would you go see first?

