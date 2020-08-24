Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies on this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services.

Your drama pick

I, Tonya

Wednesday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Based on the rivalry between figure skaters Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan, I, Tonya gives a new slant on a controversial assault on Kerrigan at the 1994 US Figure Skating Championships. The film picked up three nominations at both the Oscars and the Golden Globes, and stars Margot Robbie.

Your horror pick

Get Out

Thursday, Film 4, 9pm

Directed by Jordan Peele, Get Out follows a young African-American man meeting the family of his white girlfriend in their upstate New York house. When he is pressured into a hypnotherapy session, the weekend takes a disturbing turn.

Your nostalgia pick

Circle of Friends

Friday, Virgin Media Three, 9pm

Before there was Normal People, there was Circle of Friends. Based on Maeve Binchy’s bestselling novel, Circle of Friends follow three young women in 1950s Ireland as they move from the countryside to Dublin and navigate romantic relationships.

Your feel-good pick

Finding your Feet

Friday, RTÉ One, 10.15pm

Oscar-nominated actress Imelda Staunton stars as the prim Lady Sandra Abbott, who discovers that her husband is having an affair with her best friend. Devastated, Abbott seeks out her estranged sister in a London council estate to rediscover herself. Dancing, romance, and a dip in the river ensue.

Your family pick

Despicable Me 3

Saturday, RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Supervillian turned Anti-Villian League agent Gru returns along with his beloved yellow minions to seek out his long-lost twin brother Dru and conquer a new enemy. Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig star as Felonious Gru and Lucy Wilde, Gru’s wife and fellow Anti-Villian League agent.

And finally… one to avoid this week

Joy

Tuesday, RTÉ Two, 9.30pm

Although it stars Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence, Joy didn’t make waves with critics. The film, which is based on the life of American inventor Joy Mangano, has only attracted a 60% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, if you’ve seen Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, Joy – which has the same co-stars and director as the former two – may start to feel suspiciously familiar.