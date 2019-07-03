If your WhatsApp and Facebook aren't working, you're not alone

Source: Nick Ansell/PA Images

FACEBOOK HAS ACKNOWLEDGED an outage affecting users in various parts of the world and said it was working on a fix.

Online monitoring service DownDetector reported earlier the outage began around 1pm Irish-time and affected Facebook as well as its Instagram and WhatsApp services.

#Facebookdown and #instagramdown were trending on Twitter as users around the world reported these apps were not functioning.

Instagram is down. The influencers panic. Their power is waning. Smashed avocado on sourdough doesn't seem so appetising in this cruel, filterless world. They cling to their hair vitamins, screaming 'hashtag blessed'. Even detox tea can't save them now. #instagramdown — innocent drinks (@innocent) July 3, 2019 Source: innocent drinks /Twitter

Facebook said in a tweet: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

According to DownDetector, thousands of users around the world were reporting outages with Europe and North America most impacted.

Earlier this year, an outage lasting as long as 24 hours that hit Facebook services was blamed on a “server configuration change.”

The March 13 outage was believed to be the worst ever for the internet giant, which reaches an estimated 2.7 billion people with its core social network, Instagram and messaging applications.

© – AFP 2019