MANY OF VOTERS’ main concerns ahead of the general election are national issues, but one international topic remains front and centre: Gaza.

A large number of Irish people feel very passionately about the Palestinian cause with tens of thousands taking part in regular protests, calling for sanctions on Israel and the banning of any arms shipments from flying through Irish airspace.

Some 1,200 people were killed and 250 people taken hostage in the Hamas-led attack on Israel on 7 October 2023. Around 100 hostages remain captive, many of whom are believed dead.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed over 44,000 Palestinians in Gaza to date, mainly women and children, and wounded tens of thousands. More than 3,700 people have also been killed in Lebanon.

Ireland, alongside Spain and Norway, formally recognised the state of Palestine in May, but many people believe the Government has not done enough.

The biggest example of this is the fact the Occupied Territories Bill (OTB) has still not been enacted. The legislation, first proposed by Senator Frances Black, aims to ban trade between Ireland and Israel’s illegal settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The OTB was debated in the Seanad and Dáil in 2018 – long before 7 October 2023 – but has been frozen in the legislative process since 2020 amid concerns it would breach EU law.

Advertisement

Protesters taking part in the National March for Palestine in Dublin on 9 November ©RollingNews.ie ©RollingNews.ie

So, where exactly do the main political parties stand on this legislation and Palestine in general?

We’ve rounded up parties’ stances from their election manifestos. All parties are unanimous in the need for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid.

In cases where parties did not specifically mention Palestine in their manifestos, The Journal requested a comment on the issue.

The summary:

FG: Wants a ceasefire, continued funding for UNRWA and certain aircraft restrictions; supports the OTB with amendments

FF: Wants a ceasefire and sanctions on Israel; supports the OTB with amendments

SF: Supports a ceasefire, the OTB and sanctions on Israel

Labour: Supports the OTB and sanctions on Israel; wants a ceasefire and prosecutions for war crimes

Greens: Support a ceasefire and the OTB; want all dual-export licenses to Israel to be suspended

SocDems: Want a ceasefire, enactment of the OTB, and accountability for war crimes

PBP: Wants a ceasefire, expulsion of Israeli ambassador, boycott of events in Washington DC, ban on use of Shannon Airport by US military planes

Solidarity: Supports a ceasefire, expulsion of Israeli ambassador, boycott of St Patrick’s Day events in Washington DC, enactment of OTB, ban on passage of arms through Irish territory

Aontú: Supports a ceasefire, the OTB and expulsion of Israeli ambassador

Independent Ireland: Supports a ceasefire and the OTB

Young children pictured amongst the rubble of a building in Khan Younis, Gaza, on 18 November Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The details:

Fine Gael: FG supports a ceasefire, a two-state solution, the release of all hostages, continued funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and the enactment of the OTB once amendments are made to ensure it complies with EU law.

The party says it will “enforce strict controls on dual-use exports” (such as ICT products that could end up being used by the Israeli military), and plans to uphold legislation prohibiting civil aircraft from carrying war munitions in Irish sovereign territory without an exemption.

Fianna Fáil: The party wants a ceasefire and a two-state solution, and supports the OTB once “significant amendments” are made so it “will withstand any future legal challenges”.

FF says it will work with the EU to “introduce further sanctions to punish illegal settler activity in the West Bank and East Jerusalem”, and “continue to seek the application of international law and justice to all sides”.

Sinn Féin: The party wants a ceasefire and supports the OTB, accusing FF and FG of blocking the legislation to date.

SF says it would develop “closer diplomatic ties with Palestine” and impose sanctions on Israel for “its illegal occupation and brutal apartheid regime against the Palestinian people”.

Related Reads FactCheck: The final debate of the campaign, with claims on housing, inflation and manifestos

Labour: The party supports the OTB and sanctions on Israel. It wants a permanent ceasefire, all hostages to be released, unimpeded access for humanitarian aid, and “prosecutions for all those involved in war crimes”.

Green Party: The Greens support a ceasefire, a two-state solution, the OTB, and the continued funding of UNRWA. The party wants all dual-export licenses to Israel to be suspended.

Social Democrats: The party supports a ceasefire, the OTB, efforts to ensure accountability for war crimes and human rights abuses, and a two-state solution with “the creation of a shared capital for the two states in Jerusalem”.

People Before Profit: PBP supports a ceasefire, the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador, the boycott of events in Washington DC, ending the use of Shannon Airport by US military planes, and the cutting of “all diplomatic and economic ties” with Israel.

Solidarity: Solidarity wants to expel the Israeli ambassador, boycott St Patrick’s Day events in Washington DC, enact the OTB, impose sanctions on Israel, and prevent the passage of arms through Irish territory and airspace.

Aontú: The party supports the OTB, sanctions against Israel, and expelling the Israeli ambassador. It also wants to prevent the passage via Ireland of weapons or other items used by Israel to “commit war crimes against the people of Palestine”.

Independent Ireland: Gaza is not mentioned in the party’s manifesto, but a spokesperson said Independent Ireland supports the OTB, wants the conflict to end, and “outrightly and unambiguously” condemns all violence “in particular the civilian casualties”.