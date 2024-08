NEW FIGURES SHOW that the local electoral area (LEA) in the country with the most renters in the country are located in Dublin’s North Inner City.

The top five LEAs with the most recorded private tenancies are all Dublin based, stretching north and south of the Liffey and city centre.

However, the areas with the lowest number of renters are found throughout the country.

The analysis comes from the Residential Tenancies Board’s (RTB) which today has released its ‘profile’ of the tenancies registered by landlords. There are more than 276,000 tenancies registered with the RTB.

Landlords who have not registered their tenancy with the RTB are not featured in the analysis.

With 10,505 registered tenancies, the North Inner City is significantly ahead of its neighbours.

The Pembroke LEA has 7,206 registered tenancies, the South East Inner City has 6,593 and Kimmage-Rathmines has 6,490. Rounding out the country’s top five is the South West Inner City which has 6,472 registered tenancies.

At the other end of the scale, Granard in Co Longford has just 165 registered tenancies. It’s followed by Belmullet in Co Mayo (169) and Ballinamore in Co Leitrim (223).

Lismore in Waterford is next at 228 registered tenancies and Muinebeag in Carlow has marginally more with 240.

The RTB noted in the report that more than one landlord can be associated with more than one tenancy, such as where siblings inherit a property.

Other findings include a detailed analysis showing that in Dublin landlords with 100+ tenancies account for 22.5% of all private registered tenancies.

When broadened, it shows that landlords who own between 21 and 100+ properties account for a third of the city’s rental market.

Outside Dublin, landlords with 100+ tenancies accounted for 2.56% of such tenancies.

