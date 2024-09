THE SCOPING INQUIRY report into sexual abuse in schools run by religious orders has identified 308 schools where the alleged abuse took place.

In total, the inquiry found 844 alleged abusers in schools run by 42 religious orders, amounting to nearly 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse.

The report released today contains a list of the schools and the number of allegations and alleged abusers at each one.

The full list is available below.

Specific schools can be searched for on a laptop or computer by pressing the Ctrl and F buttons on Windows, or the Command and F buttons on a Mac, and then typing in the name of a school in the box that appears at the top of the screen.

Religious order schools

Augustinians St. Augustine’s College, Town Centre, Dungarvan, Waterford (Post­ Primary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Augustinians Good Counsel College, New Ross, Co Wexford (Post­ Primary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Benedictine Nuns Scoil Aine, Kylemore Abbey, Galway (Post­ Primary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Benedictines Glenstal Abbey School, Murroe, Limerick (Post­ Primary)

6 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Carmelite Fathers (Ocarm) Terenure College, Templeogue Road, Dublin 6 (Primary and Post­Primary)

89 allegations and 11 alleged abusers

Carmelite Fathers (Ocarm) Carmelite College, Moate, Westmeath (Post­Primary)

11 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Creagh Lane CBS amalgamated with St. Senan’s CBS, Limerick (Primary)

55 allegations and 5 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Sexton Street CBS, Limerick (Primary)

51 allegations and 7 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Scoil Cholim CBS, Crumlin, Dublin (Primary)

49 allegations and 23 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Scoil Mhuire, Marino, Dublin (Primary)

37 allegations and 15 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Tralee CBS, Kerry (Primary)

27 allegations and 6 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Westland Row/ Baggot St CBS, Dublin (Primary)

24 allegations and 11 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Scoil Lorcain CBS, St. John’s Park, Waterford (Primary)

20 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers North Monastery CBS, Cork (Secondary)

19 allegations and 10 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Brunswick Street CBS, Dublin (Primary)

18 allegations and 15 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Drimnagh Castle CBS, Dublin (Primary)

18 allegations and 6 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Synge Street CBS, Dublin (Primary)

17 allegations and 6 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Waterpark College CBS, Waterford (Secondary)

17 allegations and 5 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Kilkenny CBS, Kilkenny (Primary)

17 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers James’s Street CBS, Dublin (Primary)

16 allegations and 7 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Blarney Street CBS, Cork (Primary)

16 allegations and 5 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Drimnagh Castle CBS, Dublin (Secondary)

14 allegations and 6 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers St. Joseph’s CBS, Drogheda, Louth (Primary)

14 allegations and 6 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Mullingar CBS, Westmeath (Primary)

14 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers St. David’s CBS, Artane, Dublin (Primary)

12 allegations and 7 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Synge Street CBS, Dublin (Secondary)

11 allegations and 6 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers St. Vincent’s CBS, Glasnevin, Dublin (Primary)

11 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Colaiste Ignaid Ris, Carriglea Park, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin (Secondary Boarding)

10 allegations and 7 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Monkstown CBC Junior, Dublin (Primary)

10 allegations and 7 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Nenagh CBS, Tipperary (Primary)

10 allegations and 6 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Naas CBS, Kildare (Primary)

10 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers St. Canice’s CBS, North Circular Road, Dublin (Primary)

9 allegations and 6 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Dundalk CBS, Louth (Primary)

9 allegations and 5 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Midleton CBS, Cork (Primary)

9 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Tuam CBS, Galway (Primary)

9 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Wexford CBS, Wexford (Primary)

9 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers North Monastery CBS, Cork (Primary)

8 allegations and 5 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Scoil Iosagain CBS, Aughavanagh Road, Dublin (Primary)

8 allegations and 5 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Gaeltact (Primary)

8 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers O’Connell Schools CBS, Dublin (Primary)

7 allegations and 5 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Youghal CBS, Cork (Primary)

7 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Colaiste Phadraig CBS, Lucan, Dublin (Secondary)

7 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Monkstown CBC, Dublin (Secondary)

6 allegations and 6 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Caherciveen CBS, Kerry (Primary)

6 allegations and 5 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers St. Joseph’s Baldoyle, Dublin (Secondary Boarding)

6 allegations and 5 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Colaiste Mhuire, Cearnog Pharnell, Dublin (Secondary)

6 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Eblana Avenue CBS, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin (Primary)

6 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Scoil Treasa CBS, Donore Avenue, Dublin (Primary)

6 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Oatlands CBS, Mount Merrion, Dublin (Primary)

6 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers O’Connell Schools CBS, Dublin (Secondary)

6 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers St. Munchin’s CBS, Hassett’s Cross, Limerick (Primary)

5 allegations and 5 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Mount Sion CBS, Waterford (Primary)

5 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Sullivan’s Quay CBS, Cork (Primary)

5 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Francis Street CBS, Dublin (Primary)

5 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers St. Fintan’s CBS Junior, Dublin (Primary)

5 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers St. Joeseph’s CBS, Fairview, Dublin (Secondary)

5 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Enniscorthy CBS, Wexford (Primary)

5 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers St. Kieran’s CBS, Galvone, Limerick (Primary)

5 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Gorey CBS, Wexford (Primary)

5 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Scoil Chiarain CBS, Donneycarney, Dublin (Primary)

4 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers St. Mary’s CBS, Clonmel, Tipperary (Primary)

4 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Dundalk CBS, Louth (Secondary)

4 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers James’s Street CBS, Dublin (Secondary)

4 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers St. John the Baptist CBS, Limerick (Primary)

4 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Mitchelstown CBS, Cork (Primary)

4 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Colaiste Chaoimhin CBS, Parnell Road, Dublin (Secondary)

4 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Callan CBS, Kilkenny (Primary)

4 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers St. Mary’s CBS, Drogheda, Louth (Secondary)

4 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Thurles CBS, Tipperary (Secondary)

4 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Ardscoil Ris, North Circular Road, Limerick (Secondary)

3 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Athy CBS, Kildare (Primary)

3 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Carrick­on­Suir CBS, Tipperary (Primary)

3 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Christian Brothers College, Cork (Secondary)

3 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers St. Declan’s CBS, Cabra, Dublin (Secondary)

3 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Thurles CBS, Tipperary (Primary)

3 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Carlow CBS, Carlow (Primary)

3 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Doneraile CBS, Cork (Primary)

3 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers St. Joseph’s CBS, Fairview, Dublin (Primary)

3 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Strand Street CBS, Dublin (Primary)

3 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Ballinrobe CBS, Mayo (Secondary)

3 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Wexford CBS, Wexford (Secondary)

3 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Abbey CBS, Tipperary Town, Tipperary (Primary)

3 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Plas Mhuire CBS, Dorset Street, Dublin (Primary)

2 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Ballygall Road CBS, Dublin (Secondary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Callan CBS, Kilkenny (Secondary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Charleville CBS, Cork (Primary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Clonkeen College, Dublin (Secondary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Colaiste Chiarain, Bray, Wicklow (Secondary Boarding)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Dorset Street CBS, Dublin

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Drogheda CBS, Louth (Primary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Ennis CBS, Clare (Primary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Enniscorthy CBS, Wexford (Secondary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Kilkenny CBS, Kilkenny (Secondary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Kells CBS, Meath (Primary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Kilrush CBS, Clare (Primary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Mount Sion CBS, Waterford (Secondary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Oatlands CBS, Mount Merrion, Dublin (Secondary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers St. Laurence O’Toole, Dublin (Primary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers St. Michael’s, Inchicore, Dublin (Primary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers St. Peter’s & St. Paul’s CBS, Clonmel Junior School, Tipperary (Primary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers St. Vincent’s CBS, Dublin (Secondary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Tuam CBS, Galway (Secondary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Christian Brothers Ennistymon CBS, Clare (Secondary)

2 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Sullivan’s Quay/Deerpark CBS, Cork (Secondary)

2 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Crumlin CBS, Dublin (Secondary)

2 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Portarlington CBS, Laois (Primary)

2 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Dungarvan CBS, Waterford (Primary)

2 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Tramore CBS, Waterford (Primary)

2 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Gorey CBS, Wexford (Secondary)

2 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Ennistymon CBS, Clare (Primary)

1 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers An Mhainistir Thuaidh, Gaelcholaiste, Cork (Meanscoil)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Charleville CBS, Cork (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Christian Brothers College Junior School, Cork (Primary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Doneraile CBS, Cork (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Fermoy CBS, Cork (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Brunswick Street CBS, Dublin (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Donore Avenue CBS, Dublin (Primary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers St. Aidan’s CBS Whitehall, Dublin (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers St. Fintan’s CBS, Dublin (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Westland Row CBS, Dublin (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Caherciveen CBS, Kerry (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Tralee CBS, Kerry (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Naas CBS, Kildare (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Portlaoise CBS, Laois (Primary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Portlaoise CBS, Laois (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Adare CBS, Limerick (Primary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Doon CBS, Limerick (Primary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Sexton Street CBS, Sexton Street, Limerick (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers St. Joseph’s CBS, Drogheda, Louth (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Westport CBS, Mayo (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Kells CBS, Meath (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Gaeltact (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Tullamore CBS, Offaly (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Tullamore CBS Junior, Offaly (Primary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Carrick­on­Suir CBS, Tipperary (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Templemore CBS, Tipperary (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers Dungarvan CBS, Waterford (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Christian Brothers St. Brendan’s CBS, Bray, Wicklow (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Mount Melleray Mount Melleray College (Closed 1974), Waterford (Post­Primary)

3 allegations and 5 alleged abusers

Mount St. Joseph Cistercian College, Roscrea, Tipperary (Post­Primary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

St. Dominics Secondary School, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10

4 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

St. Gabriels Primary School, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Coláiste Íosagáin Secondary School, Portarlington, Laois

3 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Presentation Secondary School, Ballingarry, Tipperary

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Our Lady Queen of Peace, Janesboro, Limerick (Primary)

2 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Presentation Primary School, Terenure, Dublin

2 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Presentation College, Askea, Carlow (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

South Presentation Primary School, Cork

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

North Presentation Primary School, Cork

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

All Congregation of the Sisters of Mercy schools (breakdown per school not provided)

44 allegations and 33 alleged abusers

Mount La Salle. Ballyfermot NS

11 allegations and 8 alleged abusers

De La Salle NS Wicklow

9 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

De La Salle NS, Kilkenny

8 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

St. Declan’s De La Salle NS, Waterford

6 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Beneavin De La Salle College, Finglas (Secondary)

6 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

De La Salle NS, Cavan

5 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

St. Nicholas Monastery School, Dundalk NS

4 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

De La Salle College, Ballyshannon NS (Closed in 1973)

3 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

De La Salle NS, Churchtown

3 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

De La Salle BNS, Finglas East

3 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

De La Salle College, Dundalk (Secondary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

De La Salle NS, Hospital. Co Limerick

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Árdscoil La Salle, Raheny (Secondary)

2 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Benildus Kilmacud NS (Prep school for St. Benildus College, Kilmacud)

2 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

De La Salle NS, Manorhamilton

2 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Scoil Mhuire NS, Navan

2 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

St. Stephen’s De La Salle NS, Waterford

2 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

St.Gerard’s De La Salle, Castlebar (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

St. Benildus College, Kilmacud (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

De La Salle, Ballaghderreen (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

De La Salle Ramsgrange NS

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

De La Salle Mallow (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

St. John’s De La Salle Ballyfermot (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

De La Salle NS, Kildare

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

De La Salle College, Newtown, Waterford (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

De La Salle NS, Ardee

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

De La Salle BNS, Castlebar

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

De La Salle BNS, Macroom

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

St. Brendan’s BNS, Loughrea

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

St. Therese College, Castlemartyr, Cork (Post­ Primary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Dominican College, Newbridge, Kildare (Post­ Primary)

30 allegations and 9 alleged abusers

St. Anthony’s College, Clara, Offaly (Post ­Primary)

11 allegations and 7 alleged abusers

Franciscan College, Gormanston, Meath (Post­ Primary)

19 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Belvedere College, Dublin (Post ­Primary)

64 allegations and 11 alleged abusers

Clongowes Wood College, Kildare (Post­ Primary)

19 allegations and 12 alleged abusers

Belvedere Junior School (Closed 1999), Dublin (Primary)

15 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Crescent Comprehensive (previously Sacred Heart College until 1969/70), Limerick (Post ­Primary)

12 allegations and 6 alleged abusers

Mungret (Closed 1974), Limerick (Post­ Primary)

6 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Gonzaga College, Dublin (Post­ Primary)

5 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Coláiste Iognaid, Galway (Post­ Primary)

3 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Scoil Iognaid, Galway (Primary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Dublin Oak Academy (Post­ Primary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Woodlands Academy (Post­ Primary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Loreto Abbey, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 (Post­ Primary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

St. John’s NS, Temple Street, Sligo

20 allegations and 10 alleged abusers

St. Paul’s NS Castlerea, Roscommon

11 allegations and 1 alleged abusers

Scoil Mhuire Buachaillí NS, Westmeath

5 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Marian College, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 (Secondary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Our Lady’s Hermitage, Retreat Road, Athlone, Westmeath (Boarding)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Moyle Park College, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 (Secondary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Catholic University School, 89 Lower Leeson Street, Dublin 2 (Post­ Primary)

11 allegations and 6 alleged abusers

St. Mary’s College, Dundalk, Louth (Post­ Primary)

9 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Chanel College, Coolock, Dublin 5 (Post­ Primary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

St. Joseph’s College, Freshford, Kilkenny (Post­ Primary)

7 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Coláiste an Chroí Naofa, College Road, Carrignavar, Cork (Post­ Primary)

42 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Belcamp College, Malahide Road, Dublin 17 (Post­ Primary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

St. Norbert’s College, Kilnacrott Abbey, Co. Cavan (Secondary)

3 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

St. Camillus Juniorate, Killucan, Westmeath (Post­ Primary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

All Patrician Brothers schools (as breakdown per school not provided)

21 allegations and 18 alleged abusers

Presentation Brothers Boarding School, Bray (No longer Exists), Wicklow

8 allegations and 8 alleged abusers

St. Joseph’s NS, Cork City

8 allegations and 5 alleged abusers

Scoil Chríost Rí (Now Bunscoil Chríost Rí), Cork

5 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Scoil Mhuire Na Ngras NS, Greenmount, Cork

4 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Pres Primary School, Glasthule (No longer exists), Dublin

3 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Scoil Ioseaf Naofa, Cobh, Cork

3 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

St. Brendan’s NS, Birr, Offaly

3 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Scoil Cholmcille, Letterkenny, Donegal

3 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Presentation Brothers Carrick-­on-­Shannon, Leitrim

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Coláiste Muire, Douglas (No longer exists), Cork

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Coláiste Therese, Greenmount (No longer exists), Cork

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Presentation College, Cork

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Scoil Mhuire, Milltown (Amalgamted with the girls school Nagle­Rice NS), Kerry

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Scoil Mhuire Na Mainistreach, Killarney, Kerry

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Rosary College, Armagh Road, Crumlin, Dublin (Post ­Primary)

7 allegations and 7 alleged abusers

St. Mary’s Post­Primary School, Baldoyle, Dublin

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Scoil Mhuire na nAingeal, Mary St. Clonmel, Tipperary (Primary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Stanhope Street Primary School, Manor Street, Dublin

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

St. Agnes’ Primary School, Crumlin, Dublin

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

St. Anne’s Primary School, Milltown, Dublin

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

St. Vincent’s Primary School, St. Mary’s Road, Cork

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

St. Michael’s College, Omeath (Closed 1986), Louth (Post­ Primary)

5 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Rosmini College, Drumcondra, Dublin (Post ­Primary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Salesian College, Ballinakill (became Heywood community school 1990), Laois (Post­ Primary)

4 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

Salesian College, Pallaskenry, Limerick (Post ­Primary)

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Kilmallock Secondary, Limerick (Now known as Colaiste Iosaef) Community/Comprehensive School

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Scoil Mhuire Primary School, Ferbane, Offaly

3 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

St. Louis Secondary School, Balla (Sisters of St. Louise withdrew un the late 70′s), Mayo

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

St. Louis Primary School. Clones, Co Monaghan

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

St. Mary’s Haddington Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 (Post­ Primary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Sacred Heart College, Ballinafad, Belcarra, Mayo (Post ­Primary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Willow Park Junior School/ Willow Park first year, Rock Road, Blackrock, Dublin (Primary)

130 allegations and 24 alleged abusers

Rockwell College, Cashel, Tipperary (Post ­Primary)

60 allegations and 18 alleged abusers

Blackrock College, Rock Road, Blackrock, Dublin (Post­ Primary)

55 allegations and 13 alleged abusers

St. Mary’s College, Rathmines, Dublin 6 (Primary and Post­ Primary)

32 allegations and 6 alleged abusers

St. Michael’s, Ailesbury Road, Dublin (Primary and Post­ Primary)

10 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Templeogue, Templeville Road, Templeogue, Dublin 6 (Post-Primary)

5 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Spiritans (unnamed schools)

37 additional allegations

Ursuline Secondary/Boarding School, Blackrock, Cork

2 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

Scoil Ursula, Sligo Town, Sligo (Primary)

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

St. Angela’s Secondary School, Waterford

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

St. Paul’s College, Raheny, Dublin (Post- Primary)

11 allegations and 3 alleged abusers

St. Peter’s NS, Phibsborough (Boys NS), Dublin

8 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

St Vincent’s Castleknock college, College Road, Castleknock, Dublin (Post-Primary)

7 allegations and 4 alleged abusers

Special schools

Brothers of Charity Lota, Glanmire, Cork

166 allegations and 50 alleged abusers

Brothers of Charity Holy Family School, Renmore, Galway

119 allegations and 49 alleged abusers

Brothers of Charity St. Mary’s, Rochestown, Cork

9 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

St. Mary’s School for Deaf Girls, Cabra, Dublin

63 allegations and 44 alleged abusers

Benin Casa Special School, Blackrock, Co. Dublin

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Mary Immaculate School for Deaf Children, Sillorgan (Closed 1998), Dublin

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

St. Mary’s Southhill, Delvin, Westmeath

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

St. Declan’s Special School, Dublin

16 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

St. Patrick’s Special School, Kells Road, Kilkenny

1 allegations and 1 alleged abuser

St. Joseph’s (School for visually impaired boys), Drumcondra, Dublin

6 allegations and 6 alleged abusers

Saint John of God Hospitaller Ministries (Total for all Saint John of God Hospitaller Ministries schools, as breakdown per school not provided)

144 allegations and 36 alleged abusers

Community schools

Mountrath Community School

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

St. Tiernan’s C.S

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Pobalscoil Neasain Baldoyle

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Coolmine C.S

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Portmarnock C.S

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Gorey Community School

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Tallaght Community School

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Holy Family Community School Rathcoole

2 allegations and 2 alleged abusers

Castlecomer Community School

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Coláiste Chiaráin Leixlip

1 allegation and 1 alleged abuser

Congregation of the Sisters of Mercy (Total allegations in all Congregation of Sisters of Mercy Community schools, as school breakdown not provided)

7 allegations and 7 alleged abusers