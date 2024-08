FOUR WHITE-TAILED EAGLE chicks have been released into the Killarney National Park in Co Kerry.

They are the first of 27 chicks which will be released in various parts of the country in an attempt to re-introduce the once extinct species of bird back to Ireland.

White-tailed Eagles were once native to Ireland but went extinct in the nineteenth century.

However, since 2007, the National Parks and Wildlife Service has been working with landowners and international partners to re-introduce the birds of prey. Today marks the second phase of the re-introduction project.

National Parks and Wildlife Service staff tagging four White-tailed Eagle chicks. Valerie O'Sullivan / NPWS Valerie O'Sullivan / NPWS / NPWS

The four chicks are fitted with satellite tags so their movements can be tracked by the State as they are vulnerable to adverse weather events, bird flu, other diseases and illegal poisonings.

Advertisement

A number of chicks have been brought to Ireland for Norway for the project, which seek to reintroduce the birds of prey for biodiversity reasons.

Normally, the bids settle on areas around the coast and near to large, freshwater lakes to breed. White-tailed Eagles are also a protected species under the Wildlife Act.

White-tailed Eagles play a key role in protecting the biodiversity of Ireland through hunting, mating and other natural activities.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Nature minister Malcolm Noonan at Killarney National Park today. Valerie O'Sullivan / NPWS Valerie O'Sullivan / NPWS / NPWS

The birds are cared for by the National Parks and Wildlife Service until they are ready to be released into the wild.

Minister for Nature Malcolm Noonan and Tánaiste Micheál Martin released the birds into the wild today in Kerry. They both welcomed the re-introduction project, citing its importance to national heritage.

Niall Ó Donnchú, Director General with the NPWS and Divisional Manager Eamonn Meskell have also celebrated the success of the project so far, which will also release the birds further south, in Co Cork, and further north, in Co Donegal on a later date.