BRITISH ACTRESS AIMEE Lou Wood has criticised comedy show Saturday Night Live for a sketch mocking her teeth, calling it “mean” and “unfunny”.

Wood, known for her roles in television series like White Lotus and Sex Education, was among public figures parodied in the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, a New-York based sketch comedy show.

A sketch that featured in the show this weekend called ‘The White Potus’ saw members of the cast parodying Donald Trump and members of his family as though they were members of the Ratliff family from The White Lotus.

One cast member, Sarah Sherman, did an impression of Aimee Lou Wood, who plays the character Chelsea in the show, while wearing an exaggerated set of prosthetic teeth.

After the SNL episode aired, Wood responded to the sketch on social media, describing it as “mean” and “unfunny”.

She said that she was the only figure in the piece that was “punched down on”, compared with jokes that were ‘punching up’ on political figures, and that a joke about fluoride missed the mark because she has “big gap teeth”, “not bad teeth”.

“Take the piss for sure – that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?” Wood wrote.

In later updates, Wood said that she had been uncertain about sharing her feelings about the sketch but that she has since received hundreds of positive responses from fans who agree the sketch’s mocking of her teeth was inappropriate.