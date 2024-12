COUNTING CONTINUED LATE into the night at some centres around the country as the first day’s batch of successful TDs were elected to the Dáil.

When we left off our live updates last night around midnight, 31 seats had been filled.

There was a rush of late-night elections since in the wee hours in a handful of constituencies, especially in Cork.

Here are the elections you missed overnight:

Cork North-West

Aindrias Moynihan (Fianna Fáil) elected on the sixth count

John Paul O’Shea (Fine Gael) elected on the sixth count

Michael Moynihan (Fianna Fáil) elected on the sixth count

Cork South-West

Michael Collins (Independent Ireland) elected on the eighth count

Holly Cairns (Social Democrats) elected on the tenth count

Christopher O’Sullivan (Fianna Fáil) elected on the eleventh count

Donegal

Pádraig Mac Lochlainn (Sinn Féin) on the second count

Offaly

Tony McCormack (Fianna Fáil) elected on the seventh count

John Clendennen (Fine Gael) elected on the seventh count

Limerick County

Niall Collins (Fianna Fáil) elected on the 13th count

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris celebrating his re-election on the first count in Wicklow Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

And just to recap, here are the others that were elected earlier in the day yesterday:

Cork South-Central

Micheál Martin (Fianna Fáil) elected on the first count

Dublin Central

Mary Lou McDonald (Sinn Féin) elected on the third count

Dublin Fingal West

Louise O’Reilly (Sinn Féin) elected on the fourth count

Dublin Mid-West

Eoin Ó Broin (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count

Dublin Rathdown

Neale Richmond (Fine Gael) elected on the first count

Donegal

Pearse Doherty (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count

Dublin West

Jack Chambers (Fianna Fáil) elected on the first count

Paul Donnelly (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count

Emer Currie (Fine Gael) elected on the second count

Dún Laoghaire

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill (Fine Gael) elected on the first count

Richard Boyd-Barrett (People Before Profit) elected on the seventh count

Cormac Devlin (Fianna Fáil) elected on the seventh count

Barry Ward (Fine Gael) elected on the seventh count

Galway East

Seán Canney (Independent) elected on the sixth count

Kerry

Michael Healy-Rae (Independent) elected on the first count

Kildare South

Seán Ó Fearghaíl (Fianna Fáil) re-elected automatically due to being Ceann Comhairle

Laois

William Aird (Fine Gael) elected on the fifth count

Limerick City

Willie O’Dea (Fianna Fáil) elected on the sixth count

Limerick County

Patrick O’Donovan (Fine Gael) elected on the first count

Richard O’Donoghue (Independent Ireland) elected on the ninth count

Longford–Westmeath

Peter Burke (Fine Gael) elected on the first count

Meath East

Helen McEntee (Fine Gael) elected on the fifth count

Meath West

Johnny Guirke (Sinn Féin) elected on the third count

Peadar Tóibín (Aontú) elected on the fourth count

Aisling Dempsey (Fianna Fáil) elected on the fifth count

Offaly

Carol Nolan (Independent) elected on the fifth count

Roscommon–Galway

Michael Fitzmaurice (Independent Ireland) elected on the first count

Tipperary North

Michael Lowry (Independent) elected o the first count

Waterford

David Cullinane (Sinn Féin) elected on the first count

Wexford

Verona Murphy (Independent) elected on the first count

Wicklow

Simon Harris (Fine Gael) elected on the first count