AS PREDICTED, LABOUR has won the UK general election in a landslide victory, ousting the Conservative Party after 14 years in government.

Rishi Sunak has just announced his resignation as Prime Minister after a catastrophic result for the Conservatives, and the focus for the party will now turn to who the next Tory leader will be.

Advertisement

There’s a few contenders for the job, including Reform UK leader Nigel Farage who left the Conservative Party in 1992.

Farage is popular within the Conservatives, and they may decide to enter into a shotgun marriage with Reform.

On the idea of a reverse takeover, he has previously said: “I don’t want to join the Conservative Party, I think the better thing to do would be to take it over ”.

So today we’re asking: Who do you think will be the next Tory leader?