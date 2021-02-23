#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 23 February 2021
Wife of drug kingpin El Chapo arrested at US airport

Emma Coronel Aispuro, who is a dual citizen of the US and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport.

By Press Association Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 7:06 AM
9 minutes ago 1,535 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5362449
Image: Seth Wenig/PA
Image: Seth Wenig/PA

THE WIFE OF Mexican drug kingpin and escape artist Joaquin El Chapo Guzman has been arrested at an airport in Virginia on international drug trafficking charges, the US Justice Department said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who is a dual citizen of the US and Mexico, was arrested at Dulles International Airport and is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday.

She is accused of helping her husband escape from a Mexican prison in 2015 and was also “engaged in planning yet another prison escape” before Guzman was extradited to the US in January 2017, the Justice Department said.

Guzman was sentenced to life behind bars in 2019. His Sinaloa cartel was responsible for smuggling mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States during his 25-year reign, prosecutors said in recent court papers.

They also said his “army” was under orders to kidnap, torture and murder anyone who got in his way.

His wife is also accused of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the US.

