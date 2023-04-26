Wild Youth 'focused on Eurovision' after controversy over former creative director's tweets

IRISH EUROVISION CONTESTANTS Wild Youth wouldn’t be drawn on the controversy of the last 24 hours, which has seen them ‘cut ties’ with their Eurovision creative director Ian Banham.

The band were doing interviews with media outlets, including The Journal, in RTÉ today before they fly out to Liverpool on Friday to begin rehearsals for next month’s song contest.

“I wouldn’t say we’re feeling ‘zen’ but we’re trying to [...] We’re not really on social media, we’re just focusing on the Eurovision,” songwriter and singer Conor O’Donohoe told The Journal today when asked about the decision.

“That’s all we’re looking at.”

Recent tweets by Banham, commenting on trans issues were highlighted by a Eurovision fan account yesterday morning.

In one post the choreographer described the trans community as a “cult”.

Other tweets by Banham, commenting on Covid and Andrew Tate were also highlighted by Twitter users yesterday. Banham, who has previously worked on shows like Dancing with the Stars, has since locked his Twitter account.

The band said in a tweet around lunchtime that he would no longer be a part of their team, and RTÉ also confirmed in a statement that he had been dropped as creative director for the performance.

The band said: “Wild Youth is a band that stands for unity and kindness. Our song represents our beliefs as a band. We have cut all ties with Ian Banham and will not have him on or near our team or Eurovision journey. We are so sorry for anyone offended by his comments.”

Advertisement

As for how the change will affect the band ahead of their Eurovision semi-final on 9 May, the members are confident in their own creative vision for the contest.

“That been important to us for any headline show we’ve ever done,” said O’Donohoe of their stage show.

“The visuals, the staging, our clothing, that’s always been part of what we’ve done.

“The stage is unbelievable and we’re bringing some stuff ourselves, a slight throwback to Elvis Presley and even a slight tip of the hat to Johnny Logan.”

The band has acknowledged that they are facing stiff competition this year, including Loreen of Sweden, who won the 2012 Eurovision Song Contest with her song ‘Euphoria’.

As for other ones to watch, guitarist Ed Porter shouted out ‘Who The Hell Is Edgar?’, the Austrian entry by Teya & Salena, a reference to writer Edgar Allen Poe. Finland and Slovenia were two other acts name-checked by the band.

Despite the high quality of opposition, however, Wild Youth are taking their chances very seriously.

“It would be incredibly disappointing if we don’t get through,” said O’Donohoe.

“You want to do your country proud, you want to do your family proud, it hasn’t happened in five years. So I think we would be absolutely devastated,” said O’Donohoe.

“All that we can do is the best that we can possibly do. To be in the best physical condition, to get our heads in the best space.”