Thousands of people told to evacuate Hawaii towns due to wildfires

People were told to seek shelter in a nearby community centre or elementary school.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 12 Jul 2019, 1:53 PM
An out of control wildfire burns in Hawaii.
Image: Matthew Thayer/The News via AP
An out of control wildfire burns in Hawaii.
An out of control wildfire burns in Hawaii.
Image: Matthew Thayer/The News via AP

THOUSANDS PEOPLE WERE told to evacuate at least two towns in Hawaii due to wildfires, local media have reported. 

Hawaii News Now reports that thousands of residents in the towns of Kihei and Maalaea were ordered to evacuate as firefighters tackled an out of control blaze in central Maui – one of the islands that make up Hawaii.

Video and images from the area show the brush fire spreading across a large area. 

Speaking in a press conference last night, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said that firefighters had been unable to control the blaze yesterday and would have to stop overnight as it was too dangerous. 

Maui Brush Fire A plume of smoke from a brush fire closes Kuihelani Highway in Central Maui. Source: AP/PA Images

“We can’t fight the fire tonight. We’re not going to send any firefighters into harm’s way,” Mayor Victorino he said. 

The fire department is trying to take care of what we can take care of.

People were told to seek shelter in a nearby community centre or elementary school. 

The order was lifted late last night local time and residents were told they could return to their homes.  

