LABOUR MEP AODHÁN Ó Ríordáin has said his party should not go into government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, if they are asked to do so.

Ó Ríordáin previously served as a TD in Dublin Bay North, prior to stepping down when elected to the European Parliament in June.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio 1 today, the MEP said: “I think, particularly, Fine Gael’s treatment of the Green Party has been awful. Covertly, overtly. Totally threw them under the bus, in my opinion.”

Labour Senator Marie Sherlock, who is battling against Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch for the final seat in Dublin Central, said her party “will not be going in [to government] just to make up the numbers”.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters in Dublin, Sherlock said: “Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have been treating this like a three-handed wheel – one steps out, another steps in…

“Our leader Ivana Bacik has made it crystal clear that post-election, you have to see, obviously, where the numbers are. We’ve talked about trying to join forces with parties of shared values, and then seeing where we are then.

“But we are crystal clear, we will not be going to make up the numbers.”

‘Arrogant’

In a recent interview with The Journal, Labour leader Ivana Bacik said her party has “huge ideological differences” with the three biggest parties – Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin.

During this election campaign, it was reported that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael had been eyeing up Labour as a possible junior coalition partner to replace the Greens, an idea Bacik dismissed as “arrogant”.

On the suggestion that Labour would risk a hammering from the electorate – similar to 2011, if it went into government with Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael – Bacik last month said both parties have “wasted a decade of prosperity”.

Related Reads Ministers on the way out, and Monk on the way in? Five races to keep an eye on today

“It’s not about one party, it’s about actually delivering change. And the best, the only way, to deliver change is through going into government,” she said at the time.

Bacik also said she wanted to help form a “common platform” on the left, namely with the Social Democrats and the Greens (who now look set to lose most of their TDs), to go into any government formation talks together.

With reporting by Jane Matthews