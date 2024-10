A PROPOSED NEW pedestrian and cycle bridge across the River Liffey, intended to provide a new ceremonial entrance to the Irish National War Memorial Gardens in Islandbridge, will be closed daily at dusk, the Office of Public Works has confirmed.

Additional information had been sought about the OPW’s proposal for the new, lightweight arched stainless-steel bridge between the gardens and Chapelizod Road to address concerns by Dublin City Council including uncertainty over whether the bridge would be open at night.

The proposed single span Commemorative Bridge, which will be 58 metres in length, will lead to a new plaza with stainless steel gates for the memorial gardens which commemorate the estimated 49,500 Irish people who died in the First World War.

The OPW noted that a bridge was always intended as part of the original design by Sir Edwin Lutyens for the Irish National War Memorial Gardens to connect the memorial with the Phoenix Park.

“The memorial gardens are not easily approachable at present and the proposed bridge will allow access to the gardens from the north side making it more accessible for visitors,” the OPW added.

It also pointed out that the construction of a pedestrian and cycle bridge at the location has been a specific objective of development plans for Dublin city since 2011.

Ritchie Studio – formerly Ian Ritchie Architects – won an architectural competition in 2019 to design the Commemorative Bridge.

The bridge deck will include the imprint of bootsteps in the direction of the garden but not returning “to evoke the commemoration and memorial of those who lost their lives in World War I.”

The railings will be formed of stainless steel “reeds” which are designed to be reminiscent of grassed estuaries along which the soldiers may have marched.

It is planned that the new bridge will be constructed off site in Europe and transported by boat to Dublin Port.

An aerial view of the bridge Ritchie Studio Ritchie Studio

Council planners noted that nighttime road closures will probably be necessary to facilitate the bridge being transported along the north quays of the River Liffey in a contraflow to their regular direction to the northern end of the bridge for assembly.

The local authority has acknowledged that the plans for the bridge are acceptable in principle as it will improve access to open spaces for citizens while promoting health and wellbeing opportunities.

However, it deferred a decision on granting planning permission in order to seek clarification on the proposed opening hours of the bridge and to seek further information about the associated issues of lighting and security around the bridge.

The OPW has since confirmed that the gates to the bridge will open and close at the same time as the Irish National War Memorial Gardens which open at 8am on weekdays and 10am on Saturdays and Sundays with the park closing daily at dusk.

It added: “There has been no feature or security lighting designed for the bridge primarily to prevent antisocial behaviour and people congregating around the area.”

The OPW said it endeavoured to prevent light pollution infiltrating its sites in order to protect the habitats of various wildlife.

It also indicated that a towpath below the bridge can be diverted towards the river in order to address concerns by council planners that there was adequate clearance across the width of the path.

The OPW said a clearance of at least 2.2 metres would be achieved from the alteration.

It also confirmed that the balustrade of the bridge has been redesigned to address concerns that children and adults could scale it to stand on the bridge or jump in the river as well as that its height could restrict views for children and people in wheelchairs.

In response to queries over whether the bridge was designed to accommodate large volumes of spectators who might attend various events including regattas and the Liffey Descent, the OPW said it complied with the latest codes of practice which equated to the bridge having loading for six adults with an average weight of 85kg per square metre.

In 2019, the OPW proposed the installation of a funicular railway between the Irish National War Memorial Gardens and the Magazine Fort in the Phoenix Park as part of a strategic review of visitor attractions in the park.

However, it dropped the plans later that year after submissions to the OPW as part of a public consultation on the review were largely unenthusiastic about a funicular railway.

Some respondents claimed it was excessive while a few regarded it as a “gimmick” and unsuitable.

A decision on the planning application for the new bridge is expected in a few weeks.