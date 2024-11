A HOST OF celebrities are set to enter the Australian jungle for the 24th season of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

The full lineup for the new series was announced during the week and features former boxing champion Barry McGuigan alongside Wagatha Christie herself, Coleen Rooney.

The other campmates that will be tackling bushtucker trials include Alan Halsall from Coronation Street, N-Dubz Singer Tulisa Contostavlos and Oti Mabuse from Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing on Ice.

The show will be broadcast on Virgin Media One and ITV at 9pm this Sunday.

So today we’re asking: Will you watch I’m a Celeb this year?