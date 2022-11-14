Poll: Will you watch the World Cup?

THERE HAS BEEN much criticism of the decision to hold the Fifa World Cup in Qatar since the announcement was made in 2010.

The country has an abysmal record on human rights – it is illegal to be gay there and women have to rely on a male guardian for virtually all of their rights.

Earlier this month, Former Qatari footballer Khalid Salman, an ambassador for the World Cup, described homosexuality as “damage in the mind”.

As well as that, thousands of migrant workers have died in Qatar in the last 12 years as the country prepared to host the tournament.

With this in mind, many people are planning to boycott the World Cup and not tune in to any matches.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from 20 November to 18 December. It’s being held in winter, rather than summer, due to the very high temperatures.

