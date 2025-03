THE STATE IS to present a medal to the family of an Irish soldier killed by shelling from an Israeli post in Lebanon while on peacekeeping duty.

The award follows a lengthy campaign by his family and his former comrades to have him honoured. A total of 48 Irish soldiers have been killed on peacekeeping deployments to Lebanon as part of UNIFIL, the UN’s peacekeeping force.

Private William Kedian died at UNP 6-42 – an outpost on the frontier between Israel and Lebanon – during fighting between Lebanese and Israeli-backed factions on 31 May 1999.

Reports from eye witnesses said that the shelling began at 5.04am that day. Private Kedian, who was 21, ran to various locations where his team were located and got eleven of his colleagues to safety.

As he was making sure his comrades were safe, he was killed by shrapnel from an 81mm mortar round in a direct hit on the compound.

Two other soldiers, Private Ronnie Rush and Darren Clarke were also injured. Rush suffered serious injuries but survived the incident, while Clarke was less seriously injured. Both men were part of an Irish peacekeeping force and were stationed at Renmore Barracks in Galway.

The shelling was part of a broader incident of firing between the Israeli-backed South Lebanon Army (SLA) and the militant group Hezbollah. An investigation found that the mortar was fired by the SLA.

The probe discovered that the shell was fired from an Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and SLA position.

Later today Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Simon Harris will present the medal to the Kedian family in Dún Uí Mhaoilíosa Barracks in Renmore, Galway.

The Department of Defence said that the distinguished service medal is “awarded to individuals whose actions display bravery, courage, leadership, resource, or devotion to duty, and can be awarded with honour, with distinction, or with merit”.

Kedian is the first private soldier in the army to receive the DSM with honour.

In a documentary broadcast in 2016, Sergeant Michael Merrigan who was serving at the post described the death of his comrade.

“We took a direct hit in the camp, just before the bunker and outside the cookhouse, where Private Kedian was killed.

“He was probably the first person to react and he was up – he ran through each and every room, ensuring that all members were on the way to the bunker.

“So by right he could have been in that bunker first but he chose to go around and check on most rooms to make sure that everyone’s out and going towards the bunker,” he said.

A medal board in the Irish Defence Forces examined the case and as a result, the Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Sean Clancy cleared the way for the award of the medal.

This recommendation was then forwarded to the then Minister for Defence, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who, accepted the recommendation. The next event will be that he will write directly to the Kedian family.