Four arrested over murder of Willie Maughan and Ana Varslavane are released without charge

FOUR PEOPLE WHO were being questioned in connection with the 2015 murders of Willie Maughan and Ana Varslavane have been released without charge.

The couple went missing from Laytown in Meath in April 2015. It was originally a missing persons case but was upgraded to a murder probe in September 2016. Their bodies have never been found.

On Wednesday, gardaí arrested three men and one woman in connection with the investigation and they were held at a various garda stations.

This morning, gardaí have been confirmed that all four have been released without charge, with a file to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing into the murders.

It’s understood that gardaí investigating the murders have always believed that one of the main people involved in the Drogheda feud was suspected of ordering the murders.