THE 2024 WIMBLEDON Championships will officially kick off next Monday, with qualifying taking place today.

First held in 1877, Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world and much loved by tennis fans.

Scottish player and two-time former champion Andy Murray is aiming to make a farewell appearance at the grass-court Grand Slam, but there is now some doubt about whether he’ll be able to take part after undergoing back surgery.

Whether you have the strawberries and glass of Pimm’s ready to go or you’ll be tuning in and out, we want to know if you’ll be watching this year.

So today we’re asking: Will you watch Wimbledon this year?