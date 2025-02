A kitesurfer in Co. Cork. (File) Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning has been put in place for ten counties tomorrow morning, as Met Éireann warns of very strong gusts and the potential for fallen trees.

The warning takes in the counties along the southern seaboard and along the east coast.

The Yellow wind warning comes into effect for Cork and Kerry from 4am tomorrow and from 6am in the counties of Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford. In both cases the warning is in place for four hours.

In Northern Ireland, a Yellow wind warning has been issued for the counties of Antrim, Armagh and Down from 6am.

Lightning strikes (shown by crosses) in the centres of the country this lunchtime. Met.ie Met.ie

The warning comes as thunderstorms including heavy rain and lightning strikes were reported in Dublin and elsewhere in Leinster this afternoon. Heavy rain and thunderstorms were also reported in Galway near Headford.

The forecast for today is for blustery conditions with scattered heavy showers and some thundery downpours, which may cause spot flooding.