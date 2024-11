AUTHORS FROM THE Journal have won a top prize at this year’s An Post Irish Book Awards.

The Last Disco – written by Deputy Editor Christine Bohan, Senior Media Producer Nicky Ryan, and Sean Murray of the Irish Examiner (and formerly of this parish) – won The Last Word Listeners’ Choice Award.

The book, published by Eriu, delves into the story of the 1981 Stardust nightclub fire – from how the night of the blaze unfolded to the decades-long fight for truth and justice.

When the book was released in August, it received praise from critics for putting “families and survivors centre stage, treating them with compassion and respect, relaying and validating their truth with empathy and humanity”.

The Last Disco has its roots a 2019 award-winning documentary podcast by The Journal.

Also on the shortlist was Conor Niland’s book The Racket (Sandycove, Penguin), which was written in collaboration with The 42′s Gavin Cooney.

Advertisement

The winners were announced at a ceremony in Dublin tonight.

The Journal’s Best Irish-Published Book of the Year was won by Hector Ó hEochagáin (Gill Books) for The Irish Words You Should Know.

The Eason Novel of the Year Award was won by Donal Ryan, while Sally Rooney won The Library Association of Ireland Author of the Year Award.

Author Paul Howard, best known for his Ross O’Carroll Kelly series, was given a Special Recognition Award to acknowledge his contribution to the Irish publishing industry over the past 25 years.

Larry Mac Hale, chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said the event has “firmly become a cornerstone of the Irish literary landscape”.

“This past year has seen an exciting array of Irish books published, showcasing not only the voices of renowned authors, but also introducing fresh, exceptional talent who are enriching Ireland’s literary tradition,” Mac Hale added.

Below is the full list of winners:

TheJournal.ie Best Irish-Published Book of the Year: The Irish Words You Should Know – Hector Ó hEochagáin (Gill Books)

Dubray Biography of the Year: Nature Boy: A Journey of Birdsong and Belonging – Seán Ronayne (Hachette Books Ireland)

Hodges Figgis History Book of the Year: Atlas of the Irish Civil War: New Perspectives – Hélène O’Keeffe, John Crowley, Donal Ó Drisceoil, John Borgonovo and Mike Murphy (Cork University Press)

WHSmith Non-Fiction Book of the Year: Missing Persons, Or My Grandmother’s Secrets – Clair Wills (Allen Lane, Penguin Random House)

Eason Novel of the Year: Heart, Be at Peace – Donal Ryan (Doubleday, Penguin Random House)

Bookselling Ireland Food & Drink Book of the Year: Irish Food History: A Companion – Máirtín Mac Con Iomaire & Dorothy Cashman (Royal Irish Academy)

Bookstation Lifestyle Book of the Year: Gaeilge i Mo Chroí – Irish In My Heart: Your Guide to Loving and Living the Irish Language – Molly Nic Céile (Hachette Books Ireland)

Library Association of Ireland Author of the Year: Sally Rooney

Eason Sports Book of the Year: Obsessed: The Autobiography – Johnny Sexton with Peter O’Reilly (Sandycove, Penguin)

Gradam Love Leabhar Gaeilge Leabhar Ficsin Gaeilge na Bliana: Geansaithe Móra – Gearóidín Nic Cárthaigh (LeabhairCOMHAR)

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Junior: The Golden Hare – Paddy Donnelly (The O’Brien Press)

Specsavers Children’s Book of the Year – Senior: Fia and the Last Snow Deer – Eilish Fisher, illustrated by Dermot Flynn (Puffin, Penguin Random House Children’s)

International Education Services Teen & Young Adult Book of the Year, in honour of John Treacy: Something’s About to Blow Up – Sam Blake (Gill Books)

Irish Independent Crime Fiction Book of the Year: A Stranger in the Family – Jane Casey (Hemlock Press)

Sunday Independent Newcomer of the Year: The Coast Road – Alan Murrin (Bloomsbury Circus)

Ireland AM Popular Fiction Book of the Year: Frankie – Graham Norton (Coronet)

Special Recognition Award: Paul Howard

The Last Word Listeners’ Choice Award: The Last Disco: The Story of the Stardust Tragedy – Sean Murray, Christine Bohan and Nicky Ryan (Eriu)

New Irish Writing Best Short Story in association with the Irish Independent: Valentine’s Day – Kathleen Macadam

New Irish Writing Best Poetry in association with the Irish Independent: ‘Onionskin’ – Eilín de Paor

An Post Bookshop of the Year: Little Acorns Bookstore, Derry