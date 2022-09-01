Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 1 September 2022
Advertisement

Ruadhán, Wouter and Daisy: Names of upcoming winter storms announced

Meteorologists say naming storms helps provide authoritative messaging during severe weather.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 1 Sep 2022, 12:10 AM
7 minutes ago 232 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5854648
Daisy is fourth in line on this winter's storm list.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Daisy is fourth in line on this winter's storm list.
Daisy is fourth in line on this winter's storm list.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE ROSTER OF storm names for the upcoming winter season has been revealed by Met Éireann.

The Irish meteorological service and its counterparts in the UK and the Netherlands worked together to compile the list and help raise awareness of the impacts of severe weather.

Met Éireann and the UK Met Office began the initiative in 2014 and they were joined by the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) in 2019.

The three weather services compile the list of names based on public suggestions. This year’s list features the distinctive Irish names Cillian, Íde and Ruadhán along with several other names that are popular in Ireland.

This year, the first storm will be male and named Antoni, while the second will be female and named Betty – following the alternating male-female pattern established by the US National Hurricane Center in the 1970s.

Here’s the full list:

  • Antoni
  • Betty
  • Cillian
  • Daisy
  • Elliot
  • Fleur
  • Glen
  • Hendrika
  • Íde
  • Johanna
  • Khalid
  • Loes
  • Mark
  • Nelly
  • Owain
  • Priya
  • Ruadhán
  • Sam
  • Tobias
  • Val
  • Wouter

Storms are named when they could cause ‘medium’ or ‘high’ impacts in one of the three partner countries. Meteorologists say the naming practice helps provide consistent and authoritative messaging in times of severe weather.

The weather service that’s expected to be hit hardest by the severe weather is granted the right to name the storm from the predetermined list.

This is generally done in conjunction with the issuing of Orange or Red weather warnings. These warnings could be for wind, rain or snow or a combination of these.

Other groups in Europe also name storms and the agreed practice is that when any national weather service names a weather system all other weather services keep that name.

Ex-hurricanes that cross the Atlantic Ocean also retain the name they are given by the US National Hurricane Center in Miami – as happened with Ophelia in October 2017.

In line with international conventions, storms beginning with the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z are not used, while controversial names – such as those of public figures – are also not included.

Met Éireann’s Evelyn Cusack said storm naming is a very important tool in national weather services’ warnings arsenal.

“The annual unveiling of the new storm names on the 1st September creates greater public awareness and, crucially, during the winter when a storm is named for its potential Orange/Red impacts, it creates a more impactful public ‘call to action’ helping to save lives and property,” Cusack said.

“During past storms, the public have responded positively to the advice given by experts and this new list of names will help us to prepare society for extreme weather events which is all the more important in our changing climate,” she added.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie