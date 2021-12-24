#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Friday 24 December 2021
Chemicals on soothers and costumes with strangulation risks: Warnings issued over Wish products

The CCPC has warned consumers of the dangers of some products sold online.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 24 Dec 2021, 2:58 PM
29 minutes ago 2,052 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5640264
One of the recalled products.
Image: CCPC
One of the recalled products.
One of the recalled products.
Image: CCPC

SAFETY WATCHDOGS HAVE issued a warning for a variety of items sold to Irish consumers from the Wish.com website. 

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) said a variety of products are affected, including toys, chargers and baby soothers. 

The CCPC said it is aware of safety concerns with multiple products listed on a website selling to Irish consumers called wish.com.

“These products are not in conformity with EU and Irish safety regulations and standards and have been purchased by consumers in Ireland. The CCPC has liaised with wish.com to remove the affected products from sale on its platform, ” a statement read. 

Problematic items include: 

  • A USB charger which could potentially give the user an electric shock 
  • A baby soother which contained an industrial chemical
  • Poorly insulated LED lights which could catch on fire 
  • A child’s mermaid costume which has a “risk of strangulation”
  • Children’s teddy bears which have a choking hazard

A list of all affected items can be found here

A spokesperson for the CCPC said: “The CCPC is continuing to liaise with the European Commission and our European counterparts about this matter. It is expected that further product recall notices relating to goods sold on wish.com will be listed in the coming weeks.

“The CCPC is advising consumers to exercise caution where they have bought goods from wish.com. Consumers can get information on product safety requirements by calling the CCPC consumer helpline on 01 402 5555 or visiting ccpc.ie.”

