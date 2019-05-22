This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 22 May, 2019
The next Brexit step: Withdrawal Agreement Bill to be published on Friday

“We need to take decisions, not to duck them,” Theresa May told MPs, urging them to vote for her thrice-defeated deal.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 22 May 2019, 1:25 PM
https://jrnl.ie/4646706
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has said that the Withdrawal Agreement Bill will be published on Friday, after weeks of calls for the exact legal text to be revealed.

If parliament passes it, the UK will be out of the EU by the end of July, she told the House of Commons. It’s still not clear when a vote on the bill will be held.

“We need to take decisions, not to duck them,” she said urging the House of Commons to vote for her Brexit deal which has been passed by the EU but thrice-rejected by MPs in the House of Commons.

May announced “ten changes” to the current Brexit deal yesterday in an effort to win MPs’ support for her deal and pass it through the UK parliament, but it was almost immediately rejected by Tory Brexiteers and the DUP.

May said that the ten-point offer would “protect British jobs by seeking as frictionless trade as possible” with the EU, and keep “much-needed certainty by keeping up-to-date with EU agri-food regulations that would avoid checks at the border”. 

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticised the deal today, saying it satisfied no one. “Her ten-point plan is riddled with contradictions,” he said.

Updates to follow…

