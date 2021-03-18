#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 18 March 2021
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after three people tied up in aggravated burglary in Clare

The robbery took place at a house in Drumullen, Kilmurry in Sixmilebridge Co Clare on Sunday.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 1:05 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information after three people were tied up in their home and one assaulted in an aggravated burglary in Co Clare last Sunday.

The burglary took place at a house in Drumullen, Kilmurry in Sixmilebridge Co Clare.

At approximately 4:30pm, three men armed with what was believed to be a knife and an iron bar entered the house and tied up the three occupants.

During the incident, one occupant was assaulted and a number of personal items were stolen from the property.

Gardaí are currently appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward, as well as anyone who was in the area between 4:00pm and 5:15pm on Sunday 14 March.

Road users in the area at this time and who may have footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

People who have witnessed any unusual activity in the area are being urged to contact Gardaí in Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

