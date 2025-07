GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for anyone with any information regarding the discovery of a man’s body in Mallow in Co Cork on Saturday to come forward.

The man, aged in his 50s, was discovered on Saturday evening at Ballymaquirk in Mallow.

It is understood that foul play is not suspected.

A garda spokesperson said that the gardaí are particularly appealing for witnesses to a man walking on the road between Banteer and Kanturk in Co Cork on the evening of Saturday 13 June, between the hours of 3:30pm and 9pm.

“Any road users who were travelling in this vicinity at the time, and who may have camera footage including dash cam, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” a statement said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kanturk Garda Station on (029) 20680 or Mallow Garda Station on (022) 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”