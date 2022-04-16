Gardaí issue appeal for man missing from Co Louth since last month

Kieran Byrne is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of strong build with short balding grey hair.

A PUBLIC APPEAL has been issued for a man who has been missing for almost a month from Co Louth.

Kieran Byrne was last seen on 20th March and gardaí have now issued an alert seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of the 47-year-old.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4209, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

