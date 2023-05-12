Advertisement

Niall Carson
# Cork
Witness appeal after man presents at Cork hospital with gunshot wounds
He remains in a stable condition.
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man presented at a Cork hospital with gunshot wounds earlier today. 

The man attended Cork University Hospital with the injuries shortly after 5am. 

He remains in a stable condition. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Wilton area of Cork city between 5am and 5.45am this morning and who may have noticed anything unusual to contact investigating gardaí. 

Any road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

Hayley Halpin
