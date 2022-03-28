Witness appeal as 16-year-old girl left with serious injuries after being struck by car

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a teenager girl was left with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Dublin yesterday.

The incident happened shortly before 10pm on the N11, Stillorgan Road. The collision took place on the southbound lanes of the dual carriageway near Foster Avenue.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The pedestrian, a 16-year-old girl, was taken by ambulance to St Vincent’s Hospital. Her injuries are understood to be serious but not life threatening.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.