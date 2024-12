A WOMAN HAS been arrested over a potential data breach at a national utility provider.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested on yesterday, 2 December and is currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a garda station in Dublin.

The potential data breach was identified in 2023 by gardaí attached to the National Cyber Crime Bureau, who referred the matter to the National Economic Crime Bureau for investigation.

An Garda Síochána says it immediately contacted and continue to liaise with the affected utility company.

