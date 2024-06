A WOMAN HAS been charged after drugs worth €270,000 were seized during a search operation in Coolock, Co Dublin.

As part of Operation Tara, the Coolock District Drugs Unit carried out a search of a property in the area just after 12pm.

During the course of the search, a “substantial quantity” of suspected MDMA valued at approximately €203,400 was seized, along with cocaine (€24,010), cannabis herb (€21,800), cannabis jellies (€20,000) and cannabis (€4,200).

Weighing scales and drugs paraphernalia were also seized.

The drugs are currently subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A woman, aged in her 50s, was arrested at the scene. She was detained at a Dublin garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

She has since been charged in relation to the seizure and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Sunday, 7 July.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.