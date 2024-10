A WOMAN IN her 60s has died after getting into difficulty while swimming off the coast of north county Dublin this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at Portmarnock Strand shortly after 3pm, a garda spokesperson said.

The Irish Coast Guard, Rescue 116 and Howth RNLI attended the scene. The woman, aged in her 60s, was found unresponsive in the water by the Coast Guard.

She was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Gardaí were notified and the Coroner has since been informed.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged.