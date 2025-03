A WOMAN HAS died after a single-vehicle collision in Kerry yesterday evening.

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing for witnesses to the fatal incident, which occurred in the Tanavalla area of Listowel on the R555.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision at around 7pm last night.

“The sole occupant and driver of the car, a female in her 60s, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” a garda statement said.

“Her body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.”

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have conducted a technical examination of the scene.

Investigating gardaí are asking for any witnesses to the incident come forward, as well as anyone with video footage (including dash-cam) from the area between 7pm and 7.30pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Listowel Garda station on 068 508 20, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.